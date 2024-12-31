HT Auto
Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website, Launch Likely Soon

Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website, launch likely soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2024, 22:46 PM
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is likely to arrive at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January and will be the second made-in-India motorcycle from the brand after
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and carries over the same underpinnings from the full-faired offering
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and carries over the same underpinnings from the full-faired offering

The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its global debut at EICMA 2024 earlier this year and the street-naked version of the RS 457 is likely to go on sale in India soon. Aprilia India has listed the new Tuono 457 on its website hinting at an imminent launch, which will make this the most accessible ‘Tuono’ nameplate to go on sale. Aprilia already retails the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660 in India.

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India last year just months after its global debut and the Tuono was expected to arrive at the India Bike Week 2024 in December. However, the Italian motorcycle maker skipped the annual biking festival and it now seems, the bike will launch the Tuono 457 directly to the masses. Much like the RS 457, the upcoming Tuono 457 will be made in India at the brand’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra for domestic and global markets.

Also Read : Aprilia Tuono 457 likely to launch in India in January 2025. Key facts you need to know

Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 loses the fairing in favour of a lighter kerb weight and a more upright and comfortable riding position
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 loses the fairing in favour of a lighter kerb weight and a more upright and comfortable riding position

The Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the Aprilia RS457. The roadster drops the fairing in favour of lighter weight and a more upright and comfortable riding position over RS 457. The styling is strikingly different from the larger displacement Tuonos with the L-shaped LED DRLs and an LED headlamp. The bike will be available in two colours - red and black.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will draw power from the 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the RS 457. The motor produces 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Tuono is likely to pack a bi-directional quickshifter as an option.

On the feature front, the upcoming Tuono 457 packs all-LED lighting, traction control, ride modes, ABS and a colour TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. The Aprilia Tuono 457 rides on preload adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from single-disc brakes at either end. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloys.

The upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457 will take on the Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and more when it goes on sale in the country.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 22:46 PM IST
