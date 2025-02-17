Aprilia Tuono 457 launched in India, bookings open and deliveries start March

Aprilia India has launched the new Tuono 457 streetfighter motorcycle priced at ₹3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) with booking starting with immediate effect and test rides starting first week of March. Deliveries of the model will also start from the first week of the next month. The new Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the RS 457 with both motorcycles made in India at the manufacturer’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. The new Tuono 457 gets a completely different design over the RS and has been optimised for more street-friendly performance as well.

The new Aprilia Tuono 457 looks completely different compared to the bigger Tuono models in the brand’s range. The traditional semi-fairing has made way for a new bug face with the twin LED headlamps with the boomerang signature LED DRLs. The clip-on handlebars have been replaced with a single-piece raised handlebar that promises a more upright riding posture. The bike looks sharp with split seats and split grab rails, and a stubby tail tidy at the rear. The Tuono 457 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Protorq Extreme tyres.

Power on the Aprilia Tuono 457 comes from the familiar 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine tuned for 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures are the same as the RS 457, sans the fairing’s extra weight. Other cycle parts have been carried over including the USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The Tuono 457 carries over the electronic aids including three riding modes, switchable ABS, and traction control.

The new Aprilia Tuono 457 will be competing against a host of offerings including the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, BMW G 310 R, and the like.

