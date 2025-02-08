Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon

Piaggio India has filed a design patent for the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. The motorcycle made its global debut at EICMA 2024 and is the street-naked version of the RS 457. Aprilia India has listed the new Tuono 457 on its website, indicating that a launch is forthcoming. This model is set to be the most affordable option within the 'Tuono' lineup available for purchase. Currently, Aprilia offers the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660 in the Indian market.