Aprilia Tuareg Rally unveiled, is the hardcore version of the Tuareg 660

Aprilia has unveiled the Tuareg Rally at EICMA 2024. As the name suggests, it is a hardcore off-road version of the standard Tuareg 660 . The motorcycle gets a bunch of changes to make it more capable. The inspiration for the Tuareg Rally comes from Aprilia’s rally racing motorcycle, which won them the Africa Eco Race in its first attempt.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally: What's new?

For starters, the weight of the Rally variant has gone down by around 5 kg so it now tips the scale at 199 kg. The stock exhaust has been replaced with an SC Project exhaust muffler as standard with a titanium silencer. The seat height has gone up from 860 mm to 880 mm.

The handlebar is also taller and fitted with hand guards to protect the levers and the hands in case of a fall. Another change that Aprilia has made is to the oil sump guard, it is now a stronger aluminium unit. The rims are now wrapped with tube-type knobby tyres. Aprilia is also offering a tyre pressure monitoring system as an accessory.

Suspension duties are still performed by KYB units that have a travel of 240 mm but the springs are now stiffer. Aprilia says that the wheels are now stronger so they should handle the abuse better. Cosmetic changes include a Rally replica livery with forks, handlebar and wheels now finished in anodized gold.

The suspension on the Tuareg Rally is stiffer than the standard Tuareg 660.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally: Specs

There are no changes in terms of the engine of the Tuareg Rally. It continues to come with a 659 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It is the same unit that is doing duty on the Tuono 660 and RS 660. However, on the Tuareg, it puts out 80 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 70 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

2025 Aprilia Tuareg Rally upgraded

Aprilia has also upgraded the standard Tuareg 660. It now comes with a 52 mm throttle body as opposed to a 48 mm unit that was done earlier. There is also a new engine map, tyre pressure monitoring system and heated comfort seat.

