Aprilia Tuareg 457 spied for the first time, to rival the KTM 390 Adventure

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 16:10 PM
The rally-ready Aprilia Tuareg 457 was spotted recently during the Africa Eco Race, hinting at imminent global unveiling possibly at the upcoming EICM
The Aprilia 457 has been registered as an Aprilia 450 twin-cylinder motorcycle in the Africa Eco Race in the rally-ready avatar (Moto.it)

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched last year as the brand's first made-in-India motorcycle and it now seems that the 457 family is all set to expand with a new offering. As per the latest spy shots, Aprilia will soon unveil the new Tuareg 457 adventure tourer. The new motorcycle is also likely to be made in India and is expected to debut at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan next month.

Aprilia Tuareg 457: What To Expect?

The Aprilia Tuareg 457 was spotted in a more rally-ready avatar complete with the tower navigation setup. The bike has been registered as an Aprilia 450 twin-cylinder in the Africa Eco Race and is being ridden by rider Marco Menichini. Moto.it has more details on the project. The engine case also appears to be similar to the one on the RS 457 coupled with a radiator and a single disc at the front, all hinting at a more affordable Tuareg in the works. The source also suggests that the Tuareg 457 is developed by Team Guareschi, the official Aprilia rally team.

The bodywork is inspired by the larger Aprilia Tuareg 660 that went on sale in India earlier this year. The spy shots reveal a flat seat and rear panel that could be swapped for a more usable pillion seat. Expect to see the 5-inch TFT screen as well from the RS 457 apart from riding modes, traction control and more.

The Aprilia Tuareg 457 is likely riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. It'll be interesting to see how much of the chassis has changed over the RS 457 to make the model more adventure-ready.

There's no word on the powertrain just yet but expect the Tuareg 457 to get the same 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooler motor as the RS 457. On the RS, the engine makes 47 bhp but the final output and gearing could be different to suit the ADV's character. Also, expect to see a long travel suspension setup.

The upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 457 660 could mimic the styling of the Tuareg 660

The Aprilia Tuareg 457's debut seems imminent which would explain the pictures popping up now. The bike will compete head-on with a host of offerings, especially the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure which is also slated for debut at EICMA 2024. Both bikes are likely to arrive in India next year.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 16:10 PM IST
