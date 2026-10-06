Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 launched in India, prices start at 1.10 lakh

Aprilia has launched the new SXR GT 125 hp-e and SXR GT 175 hp-e in India, expanding its premium scooter line-up with an urban-tourer focus. The two scooters are being introduced at special launch prices of ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,29,999 respectively, ex-showroom Maharashtra.

Both models get larger 14-inch wheels and updated air-cooled engines, while the 175cc version also brings a TFT display, connectivity features and front ABS.

Prices and colour options

The SXR GT 125 is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the introductory period and is available in Matte Black, Glossy Azzurro and Glossy White.

The larger SXR GT 175 carries a special launch price of ₹1,29,999 and comes in Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Matte Green. The 175cc scooter also gets revised footboard graphics as part of the visual update.

Hardware

A major change to the SXR GT is the move to 14-inch wheels. Aprilia says the larger diameter is intended to improve stability and handling while making the scooter more comfortable over varying road surfaces.

The wheel upgrade also fits the GT positioning of the new models, which are designed to serve as both daily urban scooters and longer-distance machines. Both versions use a telescopic front fork and a dual-effect hydraulic rear shock absorber with five-position adjustment.

Engine and performance

The SXR GT 175 uses a 174.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 13.1 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Aprilia describes it as the largest engine in its segment.

The SXR GT 125 gets a 124.45cc engine delivering 10.5 bhp at 7,400 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 6,200 rpm. Both engines use electronic fuel injection, a three-valve SOHC layout and electric starting.

Both powertrains comply with BS-VI OBD II Stage B emission requirements and can run on E20 fuel.

Features

The SXR GT 175 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, music and call management and turn-by-turn navigation. The 125 uses a 5-inch LCD instead.

Braking hardware also differs between the two. The 175 uses a 220 mm front disc with ABS and a 140 mm rear drum, while the 125 gets a 220 mm front disc with CBS and the same rear drum setup.

Aprilia is also offering touring-oriented accessories, including a manually adjustable windshield and crash guard, allowing owners to configure the scooters for longer rides.

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