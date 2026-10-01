Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 break cover; Bookings commenced

Aprilia has opened bookings for the SXR GT 125 and SXR GT 175 scooters in India and also given us a first look at the updated models. The bigger model gains a TFT display and connected functions, while both scooters receive 14-inch wheels and updated engines. Bookings are now open at Aprilia dealerships across the country.

New colours, touring accessories

Aprilia has revised the visual package as part of the update. The SXR GT 125 is available in Matte Black, Glossy Azzurro and Glossy White, while the SXR GT 175 is offered in Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Matte Green.

The 175cc model additionally gets fresh graphics on the footboard. Buyers can further customise the scooters with accessories including a manually adjustable windshield and crash guard.

SXR GT 175

The SXR GT 175 is the more feature-rich scooter of the two. It comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, music and call management, along with navigation functions. Turn-by-turn navigation is also part of the system.

The 174.7cc engine in the SXR GT 175 develops 13.1 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The braking hardware includes a 220 mm front disc paired with ABS and a 140 mm rear drum. The scooter also gets a revised muffler with integrated heat protection.

SXR GT 125

The SXR GT 125 uses a simpler 5-inch LCD. The SXR GT 125 uses a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine producing 10.5 bhp at 7,400 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 6,200 rpm. Its braking setup consists of a 220 mm front disc with CBS and a 140 mm rear drum.

Same chassis idea, larger wheels

Both versions come with 14-inch wheels, which Aprilia says are being introduced as a first for the segment. The larger wheel setup is intended to improve stability and make the scooter more comfortable over broken or uneven roads, particularly during longer rides. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and a dual-effect hydraulic rear shock absorber with five-position adjustment.

Both powertrains use a three-valve SOHC head, electronic fuel injection and are compatible with E20 petrol.

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said: “We see significant headroom for premiumisation in India’s scooter market as customers increasingly seek products that deliver a richer and more differentiated ownership experience. The future of premium urban mobility will be defined not by getting from one point to another, but by how people experience the journey. Today’s riders expect performance, comfort, technology and individuality in equal measure. The new Aprilia SXR GT range embodies that shift, bringing Aprilia’s performance DNA and Italian design together with the versatility demanded by modern Indian lifestyles. Our 2-wheeler ambition is clear: to keep challenging established conventions and introduce products that expand what consumers can expect from the premium scooter segment."

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