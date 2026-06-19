Aprilia SR125, SR175 Tribute Edition launched in India at ₹1.17 lakh

Italian automaker Aprilia has introduced a new special Tribute Edition for both its SR lineup scooters, the 125 as well as the 175. The special edition boasts a military-inspired cosmetic update to the performance-oriented scooters.

Aprilia has launched Tribute Editions of the SR 125 and SR 175 scooters, featuring a military-inspired camouflage livery with red and yellow accents. Mechanical specifications remain unchanged, while prices rise by ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 2,000, respectively

Aprilia SR Tribute Edition: Visual Changes

The biggest highlight of the Tribute Edition is its matte-finished camouflage livery. The scooters feature a military green base colour, with yellow and red accents that run along the front apron and side profiles. Moreover, the 14-inch wheels are finished with a contrasting red accent strip, retaining their sporty finish. The colour scheme is applied identically across both engine displacements.

Aprilia SR Tribute Edition: Engine and Performance

The SR 125 Tribute Edition retains the 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 10.45 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. However, the SR 175 retains its 174cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which generates 13 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque.

Aprilia SR Tribute Edition: Price Premium

The visual upgrades come with a slight price increase over the standard models; the Aprilia SR 125 Tribute is priced at ₹1.17 lakh ex-showroom), demanding a premium of ₹3,000. Furthermore, the larger SR 175 Tribute is available at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), demanding a premium of ₹2,000 more than the standard variant.

Also Read : 5 sporty bikes I would choose if I were buying my first motorcycle in 2026

Aprilia Racing Landmark

Aprilia Racing recorded a landmark MotoGP result at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit, taking a full podium lockout for the first time in the class. Jorge Martín won from seventh on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi finished second, and Ai Ogura claimed third in a race that brought Aprilia a rare and memorable clean sweep.

Martín produced the standout ride of the weekend. Starting seventh, he worked his way through the field to secure his first victory for Aprilia Racing. The win came 588 days after his previous MotoGP triumph in Mandalika in 2024. It also completed a sprint and Grand Prix double, matching the result he achieved in Le Mans in 2024. The victory was Martín’s ninth in the top class and his first from outside the front two rows.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: