Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e launched with MotoGP colours at 1.23 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Aprilia India has launched the new SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e, bringing special livery to the performance scooter. The new Aprilia SR-GP Replica is priced at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, revised GST), and is inspired by the RS-GP MotoGP machine ridden by Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzechi in the premier-class motorcycle world championship.
Taking cues from the MotoGP machine, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e gets a matte black paint scheme, enhanced by red and purple graphics identical to the race-spec Aprilia RS-GP. The Aprilia logo runs diagonally across the side and central tunnel, while there are Aprilia Racing team sponsor logos for a more authentic look. Completing the appearance are the black painted alloy wheels with contrast red detailing on the front wheel.
Also Read : Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160
The rest of the scooter remains the same with an active riding position and a wide handlebar, while riding on 14-inch alloy wheels. Power comes from the new 175 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The SR 175 is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines available on a scooter, aimed to offer responsive performance.
Bookings, test rides, and deliveries for the new Aprilia SR-GP Replica have commenced across the country. The new offering competes against a host of high-displacement scooters, including the Yamaha Aerox 155, TVS NTor 150, and Hero Xoom 160.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.