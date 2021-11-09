Aprilia SR 160 pre-bookings open ahead of official launch

Aprilia India is gearing up for the introduction of the updated 2021 SR 160 scooter in the Indian market. While the scooter has already been spotted at a dealer's backyard, the company has now commenced the official pre-bookings of the updated scooter in India ahead of the price announcement that is expected to take place within the next few months.

(Also Read: Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4 launched in India. Check prices, specs)

The updated MY22 SR 160 by Aprilia will feature an updated front fascia sporting an LED headlight instead of the halogen unit found on the previous model. The newly updated design gives the scooter a sharper and more appealing presence. In addition to that, it is also expected to get a Bluetooth-enabled console. The same meter unit was also seen in a recent spy image. (More details here)

The new screen will be capable of displaying a large set of information (as seen on the SXR) which includes a digital speedometer and tachometer, as well as trip information, real-time fuel-consumption data and even a log of the top speed reached.

As per details available the new SR 160 will be launched in three colour schemes - white, black, and race edition graphics.

As far as mechanical updates are concerned, the scooter is most likely to carry over the same 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine that is known to produce 10.84bhp of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)

Expected Price:

The updated SR 160 by Aprilia may carry a premium tag over the existing SR 160 which is currently priced at ₹1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).