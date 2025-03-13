Aprilia RS 457 with added quickshifter gets a discount of 13,050, but only in this city…

Aprilia India has announced discounts on its Aprilia RS 457 for customers that opt for the quickshifter accessory. The additional quickshifter, which usually costs ₹20,050, is now being offered with the RS 457 for just ₹7,000. This adds up to a total discount of ₹13,050. This may prove to be very beneficial for RS 457 enthusiasts as the prices of the two-wheeler were hiked by ₹10,000 in January.

Additionally, the manufacturer is offering instant deliveries of the two-wheeler and the pre-booking amount is ₹10,000. However, there is a catch on these offers. The offers are applicable only for the Delhi location until March 31, 2025. You may reach out to your nearest dealership to get more information on the offer.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia Tuono 457 457 cc 457 cc 25.5 kmpl 25.5 kmpl ₹ 3.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia RS 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia SXR 160 160.0 cc 160.0 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia SR 160 160.0 cc 160.0 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia Tuono 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Aprilia RS 457: Engine

Aprilia RS 457 uses a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that produces a total of 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. Customers can also get a quickshifter as an accessory.

Also Read : Aprilia files trademark for RSV1000 nomenclature. Will it come to India?

Aprilia RS 457: Specfications

Aprilia is using a twin-spar aluminium frame for the RS 457. The suspension on offer is upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear wheel. The braking duties are fulfilled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS to avoid wheel skidding.

Also watch: Aprilia Tuono 457 review | Formidable package for thrill seekers | Features, engine, ride quality

Aprilia RS 457: Features

In terms of features, the RS 457 comes with a 5-inch coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information to the rider. There is ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control and three riding modes as well. There is also all-LED lighting on offer.

Also Read : Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which Italian bike to pick?

Aprilia RS 457: Price and competitors

The Aprilia RS 457 is currently priced at ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). There are three colour options available for the bike, namely: Prismatic dark, Racing stripes and Opalescent light.

A few of the competitors of the Aprilia RS 457 include the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 500.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: