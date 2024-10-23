Aprilia RS 457 gets a quickshifter at a special price this Diwali. Check details

The Aprilia RS457 is now available with a quickshifter as standard for customers who take delivery between October 23-31, 2024. The manufacturer has rolled out special offers for the RS457 for the festive season and the full-faired motorcycle now gets the quickshifter bundled into the final cost at ₹4.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) a premium of about ₹7,000 over the standard version. The manufacturer has also rolled out additional benefits for Diwali.

Aprilia RS457 Offers For Diwali

Aprilia says the quickshifter has been an “in-demand" accessory on the RS457 and was earlier available at an additional ₹27,999 (excluding labour charges). With the feature added to the ex-showroom cost, the RS457 is now more value-friendly, albeit for only a few days.

The Aprilia RS 457 now comes with the quickshifter as standard until October 31, 2024. There are also additional benefits rolled out for Diwali

Apart from the quickshifter, Aprilia India is offering more benefits to the RS457 including complimentary roadside assistance, zero down payment, a low rate of interest at 8.99 per cent, and a three-year warranty. The additional benefits will only be available until October 31, 2024.

Speaking about the offers, Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles said, “The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown. As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it. Recently, we have also increased our presence to 44 touch points across India in CY 2024 to ensure our customers get the best experience of ownership."

The Aprilia RS 457 is made in India and impressed us with its fantastic performance and handling, while its sharp looks only elevate the desirability quotient

Aprilia RS457 Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the Aprilia RS457 which continues to draw power from the 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The RS457 comes with a ride-by-wire throttle that brings features like three-level traction control and three riding modes, all controlled by a 5-inch TFT screen. The full-faired made-in-India offering takes on several motorcycles including the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and more.

