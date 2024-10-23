HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rs 457 Gets A Quickshifter At A Special Price This Diwali. Check More Offers

Aprilia RS 457 gets a quickshifter at a special price this Diwali. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 13:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The quickshifter has been available on the Aprilia RS 457 as an accessory for ₹27,999 (excluding labour charges) but is now bundled into the ex-showr
...
2024 Aprilia RS 457 Review
The Aprilia RS 457 with the quickshifter is priced at ₹4.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period
2024 Aprilia RS 457 Review
The Aprilia RS 457 with the quickshifter is priced at ₹4.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period

The Aprilia RS457 is now available with a quickshifter as standard for customers who take delivery between October 23-31, 2024. The manufacturer has rolled out special offers for the RS457 for the festive season and the full-faired motorcycle now gets the quickshifter bundled into the final cost at 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) a premium of about 7,000 over the standard version. The manufacturer has also rolled out additional benefits for Diwali.

Aprilia RS457 Offers For Diwali

Aprilia says the quickshifter has been an “in-demand" accessory on the RS457 and was earlier available at an additional 27,999 (excluding labour charges). With the feature added to the ex-showroom cost, the RS457 is now more value-friendly, albeit for only a few days.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 457
Engine Icon457 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 4.25 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare
Qj Motor Srk 400 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRK 400
Engine Icon400 cc Mileage Icon20.6 kmpl
₹ 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Z400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400
Engine Icon399.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 4 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha R3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R3
Engine Icon321 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 4.65 Lakhs
Compare
Cfmoto 650nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 650NK
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Aprilia RS 457 First Ride Review: Does the baby RS tug the right strings?

Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 now comes with the quickshifter as standard until October 31, 2024. There are also additional benefits rolled out for Diwali
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 now comes with the quickshifter as standard until October 31, 2024. There are also additional benefits rolled out for Diwali

Apart from the quickshifter, Aprilia India is offering more benefits to the RS457 including complimentary roadside assistance, zero down payment, a low rate of interest at 8.99 per cent, and a three-year warranty. The additional benefits will only be available until October 31, 2024.

Speaking about the offers, Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles said, “The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown. As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it. Recently, we have also increased our presence to 44 touch points across India in CY 2024 to ensure our customers get the best experience of ownership."

2024 Aprilia RS 457 Review
The Aprilia RS 457 is made in India and impressed us with its fantastic performance and handling, while its sharp looks only elevate the desirability quotient
2024 Aprilia RS 457 Review
The Aprilia RS 457 is made in India and impressed us with its fantastic performance and handling, while its sharp looks only elevate the desirability quotient

Aprilia RS457 Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the Aprilia RS457 which continues to draw power from the 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The RS457 comes with a ride-by-wire throttle that brings features like three-level traction control and three riding modes, all controlled by a 5-inch TFT screen. The full-faired made-in-India offering takes on several motorcycles including the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 13:42 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 Festive Offers Aprilia India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.