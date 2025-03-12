Copyright © HT Media Limited
Aprilia files trademark for RSV1000 nomenclature. Will it come to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Mar 2025, 09:39 AM
  • Upon launch, the new Aprilia RSV1000 would sit below the Aprilia RSV4.
Aprilia has filed a new trademark in the US for the RSV1000 nomenclature, which has fuelled speculation about the comeback of the superbike. For people who are unaware, the Aprilia RSV1000 Mille was the Italian premium two-wheeler brand's first V-Twin superbike. It was discontinued around a decade and a half back and was replaced with the RSV4. It seems the two-wheeler manufacturer is aiming to bring back the RSV1000 to its lineup in the near future. Upon launch, the new Aprilia RSV1000 would sit below the Aprilia RSV4.

Aprilia RSV1000: What's making the case stronger

Several two-wheeler manufacturers that make performance motorcycles have been building twin-cylinder superbikes. Some of them are coming as replacements for the four-cylinder motorcycles of those brands, as the emissions norms are tightening around the world and the OEMs are aiming at cost cutting, seeking more profitability through streamlined operations and product strategies. In such a situation, it makes sense for Aprilia to move in the same direction.

Offering a twin-cylinder motorcycle brings in several advantages for the two-wheeler manufacturers over selling a four-cylinder engine propelled motorcycle. A twin-cylinder motorcycle offers more cost-effective manufacturing process and compliance with the rapidly tightening emission norms, while at the same time extracting similar performance as a four-cylinder power mill, if not the same.

Recently, Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha launched the R9 after discontinuing the R1 in most of the countries. Ducati too rolled out the 2025 Panigale V2 which is supposed to be a more accessible version of the Panigale V4.

In Aprilia's portfolio, there is a significant gap between he RS660 and the RSV4. This gap is not just in terms of pricing but also in terms of performance. In such a situation, a twin-cylinder, litre-class sportsbike could be an ideal move for the OEM to lure more consumers. This sportsbike will come with a more affordable price tag compared to the RSV4 but will offer better performance than the RS660.

Aprilia is yet to reveal any detail about the powertrain of the RSV1000. But, it might resort to utilising the brand's existing V-twin engine powering the Aprilia Shiver and Dorsoduro. The company is developing a new 996 cc engine for the Shiver-based Cyclone SR1000.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2025, 09:39 AM IST
