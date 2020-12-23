Aprilia eSR1 electric micro scooter makes global debut

Aprilia has released official images of the eSR1 electric scooter and unlike previously speculated, it is not an electrified version of either of its scooters and neither does it mark the return of the brand's lightweight sports scooter which made its name in the late 90s and 2000s. It, in fact, is a battery-powered micro scooter that can be used to trundle around the city street at low speeds.

(Also Read: Piaggio eyes India's premium scooter segment with Aprilia SXR160: Things to note)

In terms of specifications, the Italian automaker has given it a 350W brushless motor that sources power from a 280Wh removable battery pack. The inclusion of the removable battery pack is actually a nice touch since it is becoming fairly common for EVs to feature removable packs that allow easy charging at home or office. It has a full charge range of close to 18 miles.

On the inside, this micro-scooter houses a magnesium alloy frame with chunky looking 10" wheels at either end. It also comes with the regenerative braking system which has been mounted over the motor inside the front wheel, and a cable-operated single disc at the rear.

It will be sold only in select world markets and will roll out in the European market very soon. As far as the India launch is concerned, there are no confirmed plans yet. The pricing on the Aprilia eSR1 micro-scooter has been kept at €659 which converts to around ₹60,000, as per the current exchange rate.

(Also Read: Aprilia to launch KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 rivals in India by 2023)

In India, Piaggio on Wednesday introduced the much-awaited SXR 160 maxi-scooter which has been priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new SXR 160 is powered by the same 160 cc single-cylinder engine which powers the popular SR 160 moto-scooter.