Ampere Reo VYB launched at 64,499, gets range of up to 80 km

Ampere has expanded its entry-level electric scooter portfolio in India with the launch of the new Reo VYB. Priced at an introductory ₹69,499, the low-speed electric scooter is aimed at first-time EV buyers and urban commuters looking for an affordable mobility solution.

The Reo VYB joins the company's family scooter lineup and comes with a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, a claimed riding range of up to 80 km, and a top speed of 25 kmph.

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LFP battery and 80 km claimed range

The new Ampere Reo VYB is equipped with an LFP battery, a chemistry that is known for better thermal stability and durability compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. According to the company, the battery is designed to last up to 1,00,000 km.

The scooter offers a claimed true riding range of up to 80 km on a single charge, making it suitable for short daily commutes and last-mile mobility requirements. Since its top speed is limited to 25 kmph, it falls under the low-speed electric scooter category.

Power is delivered through a hub-mounted electric motor.

Features and practicality

Ampere has equipped the Reo VYB with several convenience and safety features despite its entry-level positioning. It gets a colour LCD digital instrument cluster, a key fob with keyless start, front disc brake, LED headlight and LED tail lamp.

The scooter also offers 24 litres of under-seat storage, allowing riders to carry everyday essentials. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear damper setup.

For added comfort, the company also provides a rider footrest as an accessory.

Available in four colours

Customers can choose the Ampere Reo VYB in four paint schemes:

Warm White

Pastel Purple

Dark Grey

Aqua Metallic

Warranty and after-sales support

Ampere is offering the Reo VYB with a warranty of three years or 30,000 km. The company says customers will also have access to more than 400 service touchpoints across India, along with 12x7 customer support through its Ampere Care network.

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