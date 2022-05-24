All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at 19.19 lakh 

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 has been introduced in India in several iterations - the Pro variants (GT Pro and Rally Pro) as well as the long-range (30-ltr tank) variants (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer).

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday announced the launch of the all-new Tiger 1200 in India. The bike has been introduced in several iterations - the Pro variants (GT Pro and Rally Pro) as well as the long-range (30-ltr tank) variants (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer). The pricing of the range starts from ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the latest addition, the Triumph Tiger range comprises 9 models such as Tiger Sport 660, Tiger 850 Sport, Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 Rally, Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, and the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.

At the heart of the new Tiger 1200 motorcycle sits an all-new 1160cc T-plane triple engine which as per the company has been tuned to deliver a ‘new character’ with its uneven firing order. The engine has been rated to deliver 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit.

(Also Read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 range breaks cover: What makes it special)

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new Tiger 1200 family to our diverse portfolio of ultimate adventure motorcycle range in India. With the launch of the biggest Tiger, we have further strengthened our presence in the category while resetting the expectations of our brand loyalists and enthusiasts. The Tiger 1200 is aimed at taking the competition to the next level and setting new benchmarks in the large capacity adventure motorcycles."

One of the key highlights of the new Tiger 1200 is the use of the Blind Spot Radar System which has been developed in partnership with Continental. This feature is limited to its GT Explorer and Rally Explorer only. There is also a new 7" TFT instrument with an integrated My Triumph Connectivity System. The suspension duties are being taken care of by an all-new Showa semi-active suspension that has been set up for dynamic rider control.

He further added, “The Explorer variants of the Tiger 1200 shall add even more adrenaline to the riders who like to take on the unexplored trails and conquer every part of the world. We had a great financial year in terms of sales attributed to new launches and overall consolidation of the brand. We are poised to repeat the same and look forward to welcoming the big adv riders into the exciting world of Triumph Motorcycles."

First Published Date: