Harley-Davidson's next big bike in India could be Nightster 440. Know more

While launching the Harley-Davidson X440 in India earlier this month . Both the US motorcycle brand and its India partner Hero MotoCorp made it clear that they will focus on bringing more products in the coming days and many of them could be based on the X440 platform. The two companies seem to be working on the next major product based on the same platform, as a Livemint report hints. Hero MotoCorp has reportedly filed a trademark for the nomenclature ‘Nightster 440’ in India.

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 too would be designed, developed and built in India, just like the already launched X440. Upon launch, it would be the second 440 cc motorcycle from the iconic company and will further strengthen the brand's footprint in the sub-500 cc segment, challenging rivals like Royal Enfield, Honda and Triumph.

Interestingly, the Nightster nomenclature is not new to Harley-Davidson, as the motorcycle brand already offers a model with the same name powered by a larger liquid-cooled 975 cc V-twin engine, which has been derived from the Pan America's 1,250 cc engine. This model sits in the Sport range of motorcycles from the brand, alongside the Sportster. Hence, the upcoming Nightster 440 could be a sportier version of the X440.

Speaking about its styling, expect the upcoming Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 to draw styling inspiration from the larger 975 cc model. However, there would be some distinctive styling elements, including differences in seating position and potentially some chassis adjustments as well. The engine would remain majorly unchanged. However, the company may tune the engine to churn out slightly higher power to ensure a more engaging experience for the rider, considering that it would be a sporty model.

