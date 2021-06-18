After FZ-X, 2021 Fascino 125, Yamaha Motor India unveils new Ray ZR 125

Yamaha Motor India has revealed the new Ray ZR scooter for the market on Friday. Earlier today, the Japanese motorcycle maker launched the new FZ-X and also showcased the all-new 2021 Fascino 125 for India.

The new Ray ZR is likely to go on sale in India very soon. The scooter will get a host of new updates from the inside out, including a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, hybrid power-assist technology, new styling tweaks, and refreshed colour options.

With the new update, the Yamaha Ray ZR will continue to be featured in two trims - Standard and Street Rally edition. As the names suggest, both versions will differ from each other in terms of separate exterior styling and different colour options. The Street Rally edition will also feature an additional pair of knuckle guards on the handlebar, as found on the existing model.

While the base Standard model will be made available in Racing Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Matte Red Metallic, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black paint options, the Ray ZR Street Rally will get two colours - Matte Green and Matte Orange.

Powering the new 2021 Ray ZR will be a 125cc, single-cylinder engine. The company has announced in a live event on Friday that the Ray ZR would also sport the same hybrid power assist feature found on the all-new Fascino 125 unveiled earlier on Friday.

The feature list on the new Ray ZR range will include an apron-mounted LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and new graphics across the body. With the new update, it will carry forward the same tall-set DRL and a tinted fly-screen design at the front end.