Actor Fardeen Khan buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has bought the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex , priced at ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Apex Red colour scheme. This is his first-ever Royal Enfield, which he has added to his garage after he shared a video of himself taking delivery of the bike recently on social media platforms. The video shows Fardeen unveiling the motorcycle before receiving the keys from a dealership representative. The celebrations continued with a cake-cutting ceremony, following which the actor rode his new Guerrilla 450 Apex out of the showroom and onto the streets of Mumbai.

Fardeen described the Guerrilla 450 Apex as his first-ever Royal Enfield in his Instagram post. He recalled growing up watching people ride the brand's motorcycles on Mumbai's roads, including members of the Mumbai Police. He added that he instantly fell in love with the Guerrilla 450 Apex.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Engine and Features

Eicher-owned entity Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 in India in 2024, followed by the introduction of the sportier Apex variant in March 2026. Compared to the standard motorcycle, the Apex receives multiple changes aimed at improving its road-going performance and handling. In addition, the motorcycle comes equipped with Vredestein Centauro ST Plus tyres, which are designed for road use. According to Royal Enfield, these tyres offer an 8 per cent improvement in dry grip and a 17 per cent improvement in wet grip.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 teased for the first time

The Apex also features an aluminium handlebar positioned 56 mm lower and 57 mm further forward than the standard model, resulting in a more committed riding posture. Powering the Guerrilla 450 Apex is the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine found in the Himalayan 450, producing 40 hp and 40 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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