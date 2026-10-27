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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Actor Fardeen Khan Buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

Actor Fardeen Khan buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2026, 14:49 pm
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Fardeen Khan has bought the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex in red for 2.51 lakh. The motorcycle features a 452cc engine producing 40 hp

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex
Actor Fardeen Khan buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex
Actor Fardeen Khan buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
EMI starting at just
₹3,500/ month
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Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has bought the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex, priced at 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Apex Red colour scheme. This is his first-ever Royal Enfield, which he has added to his garage after he shared a video of himself taking delivery of the bike recently on social media platforms. The video shows Fardeen unveiling the motorcycle before receiving the keys from a dealership representative. The celebrations continued with a cake-cutting ceremony, following which the actor rode his new Guerrilla 450 Apex out of the showroom and onto the streets of Mumbai.

Fardeen described the Guerrilla 450 Apex as his first-ever Royal Enfield in his Instagram post. He recalled growing up watching people ride the brand's motorcycles on Mumbai's roads, including members of the Mumbai Police. He added that he instantly fell in love with the Guerrilla 450 Apex.

Instagram
Fardeen F Khan on Instagram: “Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex! I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years. So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden. Just to be clear, I have no affiliation with the brand whatsoever. This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map. A personal acknowledgement of the wonderful work being done by the boys and girls at @royalenfield. You make India proud! 🇮🇳🏍️ And a big thank you to @manoj.logic.laughs for making the delivery, and my very first Royal Enfield purchase, so special! And to all you testosterone fuelled young men DON’T DRINK & RIDE #RoyalEnfield #Guerrilla450Apex #RidePure #dontdrinkanddrive #Fardeenkhan”
20K likes, 351 comments - fardeenfkhan on October 26, 2026: “Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex! I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years. So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden. Just to be clear, I have no affiliation with the brand whatsoever. This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map. A personal acknowledgement of the wonderful work being done by the boys and girls at @royalenfield. You make India proud! 🇮🇳🏍️ And a big thank you to @manoj.logic.laughs for making the delivery, and my very first Royal Enfield purchase, so special! And to all you testosterone fuelled young men DON’T DRINK & RIDE #RoyalEnfield #Guerrilla450Apex #RidePure #dontdrinkanddrive #Fardeenkhan”.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Engine and Features

Eicher-owned entity Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450 in India in 2024, followed by the introduction of the sportier Apex variant in March 2026. Compared to the standard motorcycle, the Apex receives multiple changes aimed at improving its road-going performance and handling. In addition, the motorcycle comes equipped with Vredestein Centauro ST Plus tyres, which are designed for road use. According to Royal Enfield, these tyres offer an 8 per cent improvement in dry grip and a 17 per cent improvement in wet grip.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 teased for the first time

The Apex also features an aluminium handlebar positioned 56 mm lower and 57 mm further forward than the standard model, resulting in a more committed riding posture. Powering the Guerrilla 450 Apex is the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine found in the Himalayan 450, producing 40 hp and 40 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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First Published Date: 27 Oct 2026, 14:49 pm IST

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