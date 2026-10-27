Actor Fardeen Khan buys Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

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Fardeen F Khan on Instagram: “Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex! I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years. So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden. Just to be clear, I have no affiliation with the brand whatsoever. This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map. A personal acknowledgement of the wonderful work being done by the boys and girls at @royalenfield. You make India proud! 🇮🇳🏍️ And a big thank you to @manoj.logic.laughs for making the delivery, and my very first Royal Enfield purchase, so special! And to all you testosterone fuelled young men DON’T DRINK & RIDE #RoyalEnfield #Guerrilla450Apex #RidePure #dontdrinkanddrive #Fardeenkhan”

20K likes, 351 comments - fardeenfkhan on October 26, 2026: “Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex! I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years. So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden. Just to be clear, I have no affiliation with the brand whatsoever. This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map. A personal acknowledgement of the wonderful work being done by the boys and girls at @royalenfield. You make India proud! 🇮🇳🏍️ And a big thank you to @manoj.logic.laughs for making the delivery, and my very first Royal Enfield purchase, so special! And to all you testosterone fuelled young men DON’T DRINK & RIDE #RoyalEnfield #Guerrilla450Apex #RidePure #dontdrinkanddrive #Fardeenkhan”.