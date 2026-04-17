7 upcoming Ducati motorcycles that will launch in India

Ducati India has confirmed that 2026 will be one of its busiest years yet. Alongside a price revision across select models from June 1, the Italian brand has outlined an aggressive product rollout that spans multiple segments, from naked streetfighters to hardcore track machines and premium touring machines.

Here’s a closer look at the seven key Ducati motorcycles headed to India before the end of the year.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with special graphics.

Set to arrive in April, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is less of a motorcycle and more of a collector’s piece. The company is making only 630 units, and this limited-edition model blends Ducati’s flagship superbike platform with design cues inspired by Lamborghini supercars. Expect extensive use of carbon fibre, exclusive paint schemes, and a price tag that firmly places it in the ultra-premium bracket.

Ducati is using the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini. It puts out 218 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 122 Nm at 11,250 rpm.

Ducati Monster V2

The Monster lineup is due for a significant update with the introduction of the Monster V2.

Expected to bridge the gap between accessibility and performance, the new model will feature an updated engine and revised ergonomics. The new engine is a 890cc V2 unit that puts out 109.4bhp at 9000rpm and a peak torque of 91Nm at 7250rpm. It should continue to serve as an entry point into Ducati’s performance naked lineup while offering sharper dynamics than before.

Ducati Hypermotard V2

The new v2 engine is shared with a few other bikes as well.

The Hypermotard V2 will carry forward Ducati’s supermoto-inspired philosophy with a more refined package.

Known for its playful nature and aggressive riding stance, the new version will come with the same 890cc V2 engine, producing 120 horsepower and 93 Nm. The tech package gets an upgrade in the form of four-stage cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, Ducati Quickshift 2.0, engine brake control, launch control, and even a pit-lane limiter.

Ducati DesertX V2

The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.

The DesertX V2 is set to build on Ducati’s growing presence in the adventure segment. With rally-inspired styling and genuine off-road capability, the updated DesertX gets enhancements in suspension, electronics, and possibly range. It continues to target riders looking for a serious ADV that can handle both highways and trails. Powering the ADV is the same 890cc V2 engine that puts out 110 PS and 92 Nm.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally (new)

The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally continues to be powered by the 1158cc Granturismo V4 engine

Ducati will also expand its touring portfolio with the updated Multistrada V4 Rally. Designed for long-distance travel, the Rally variant focuses on comfort, extended range, and advanced rider aids.

Under the bodywork, the V4 Rally continues to be powered by the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm at 8,750 rpm. Ducati has also extended the rear cylinder deactivation phase to improve fuel efficiency in low-speed conditions. Notably, the engine features a MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft, which helps reduce gyroscopic forces and enhances overall handling.

Ducati Panigale V4 Corse Edition

Ducati is also set to introduce a Corse Edition of the Panigale V4.

This version is expected to feature race-inspired graphics, lightweight components, and subtle hardware upgrades aimed at enhancing track performance. While the core mechanical package is likely to remain unchanged, exclusivity and visual appeal will be key highlights.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Corse Edition

Alongside the Panigale, Ducati will bring in a Corse Edition of the Streetfighter V4.

The Streetfighter V4 Corse will carry similar updates, including special liveries and premium components. It continues to be one of the most extreme naked motorcycles on sale, combining superbike-derived performance with a more upright riding position.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

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