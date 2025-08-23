6 most affordable bikes with cruise control in India

The Indian motorcycle market is in the middle of a features war and cruise control has steadily become one important addition that riders cant seem to do without. The feature allows riders to maintain a steady speed without constant throttle input, reducing fatigue during long-distance rides and enhancing overall comfort. Once reserved for premium touring motorcycles, cruise control has made its way into more affordable segments on our shores. From 125 cc commuters to middleweight performance machines, manufacturers are now equipping a wide range of motorcycles with this rider aid. If you are in the market for a new motorcycle with the intent to take it out on the highway, here are six of the most affordable bikes in India that offer cruise control:

1 Hero Glamour X: Priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom), the Hero Glamour X is the most affordable motorcycle in India to feature cruise control. Positioned in the highly-competitive 125 cc segment, it introduces several segment-firsts, including ride-by-wire throttle and three riding modes – Eco, Road, and Power. The bike is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled engine that develops 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Additional highlights include a digital console with turn-by-turn navigation and over 60 features, as well as Hero’s Integrated Braking System for enhanced safety.

2 TVS Apache RTR 310: The Apache RTR 310 stands out as one of the most feature-rich naked bikes in its class, offering cornering cruise control alongside multiple electronic aids. Prices start at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while higher trims offer additional features such as a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, and traction control. The Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.12 cc single-cylinder engine producing 35.08 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

3 TVS Apache RR 310: Priced at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RR 310 is the RTR 310’s fully-faired sibling and also offers cruise control as part of its tech suite. It features the same liquid-cooled powerplant, which has been tuned for 37 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. The RR 310 offers four riding modes and advanced connectivity features through its vertically mounted TFT display, making it an attractive option for riders seeking a sportbike with long-distance touring comfort.

4 KTM 390 Duke: The KTM 390 Duke now gets cruise control with its 2025 model year update, alongside a new colour scheme called Ebony Black. Priced at ₹2.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike continues to use a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission and bi-directional quickshifter. The 390 Duke further features a reworked chassis with a curved swingarm, adjustable suspension, and a 5-inch TFT display.

5 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus: The KTM 390 Adventure X Plus, priced at ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), is the most affordable adventure-tourer to offer cruise control in India. The motorcycle shares its 399 cc engine with the 390 Duke, offering 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It further includes features such as cornering ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes as part of its tech suite. With its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, long-travel suspension, and dual-purpose tyres, the 390 Adventure X Plus is designed for riders looking for versatility on mixed terrain.

6 Brixton Cromwell 1200: The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is the most affordable litre-class neo-retro cruiser that sits alongside the likes of the Triumph Bonneville. Priced at ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom), it includes cruise control among other rider aids such as traction control, a dual-channel ABS system, and two riding modes: Eco and Sport. The Cromwell 1200 is powered by a 1,222cc parallel-twin engine that produces 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. Premium hardware such as KYB suspension and Nissin brakes add to its touring credentials, but it does bring tube-type tyres, which can be a hassle for long-distance trips.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: