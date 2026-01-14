6 fastest Kawasaki bikes you can buy in India in 2026

Kawasaki is known for building some of the fastest and most aggressive motorcycles in the world, with its pedigree having culminated in the iconic Ninja H2, the first supercharged production hypersport motorcycle. What’s more, is that most of the Japanese manufacturer’s track-honed machines are available for sale in India, enabling those of us with the skills (and the wallet) to experience what Team Green is all about. Here’s a look at the six fastest Kawasaki bikes that are currently on sale in India:

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE (330 kmph)

The Ninja H2 SX SE is the fastest motorcycle from Kawasaki in India

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is the pinnacle of street-legal hyperbikes across the world. Powered by a supercharged 998cc inline-four engine, it delivers 200 PS at 11,000 rpm and 137.3 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm, enabling a claimed top speed of 330 kmph. Priced around ₹36.28 lakh (ex-showroom), it features advanced rider aids such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, alongside Brembo brakes, semi-active Showa suspension, and a quickshifter for seamless 6-speed shifts. Weighing 267 kg with a 19L fuel tank and 835mm seat height, it balances hyper performance with touring ergonomics via an adjustable windshield and electronically controlled suspension.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (299 kmph)

2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.

Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-10R delivers track-honed supremacy on Indian roads with a 998cc inline-four DOHC engine outputting 204 PS (with ram air) and 114.9 Nm torque. It achieves a top speed of 299 kmph through advanced aerodynamics and winglets generating 40kg of downforce. Priced at ₹20.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it boasts WorldSBK-derived electronics including cornering traction control, engine brake control, launch control, and a 4.3-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity. These are paired with fully adjustable Showa suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, and a lightweight trellis frame at 207 kg kerb weight. Its 17L tank, 835mm seat height, and 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter suit aggressive riding, positioning it as a homologation special accessible via Kawasaki India dealers with BS6 compliance.

Kawasaki Z H2 SE (280 kmph)

The Z H2 SE brings Kawasaki's supercharged inline-four in a hypernaked package

The Z H2 SE brings Kawasaki's supercharged performance in a naked hyperbike format for India. It employs the same 998cc supercharged inline-four as the H2 SX, tuned for 200 PS and 137 Nm. It hits a top speed of 280 kmph with its iconic Sugomi styling and exposed muscle. Priced at ₹30.56 lakh (ex-showroom), it features advanced tech such as IMU-based cornering management, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, and Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC). These are complemented by semi-active Showa suspension with Skyhook technology, Brembo radial mount calipers, and a 5-inch TFT display. At 239 kg kerb with 19L fuel capacity and 785mm seat height, its upright ergonomics and quickshifter make it more usable on the street without taking away its raw power.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (250 kmph)

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the only inline four-cylinder track machine available in its class

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R brings a high-revving 636cc inline-four engine generating 124 PS at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm torque. With this, it shoots to 250 kmph in a supersport package optimised for agility. Listed at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers IMU-supported traction control, ABS, engine braking control, launch control, and a 4.3-inch TFT with Bluetooth. These are backed by Showa 41mm forks, horizontal back-link rear shock, and dual 310mm petal discs. It stands at 197 kg with a 17L tank and 830mm seat height. The ZX-6R’s aerodynamic fairings, ram air intake, and 6-speed quickshifter make it a middleweight benchmark for track days and twisties.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX (249 kmph)

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a new black and gold paint scheme.

The Ninja 1100SX sport tourer houses a 1,043cc inline-four engine that makes 136 PS and 113 Nm, reaching 249 kmph with long-haul capabilities. Priced at ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it includes electronic throttle valves, cruise control, traction control, and a full-colour TFT dash. It is underpinned by a tubular diamond frame and gets dual 300mm discs with radial-mount calipers, and decent touring ergonomics. Kerb weight hovers at 235 kg with 19L tank and 820 mm seat height, emphasising comfort through a relaxed riding position.​

Kawasaki Z1100 (247 kmph)

The Z1100 is powered by an updated 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four, derived from the Ninja 1100SX to make 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque

The Kawasaki Z1100 employs a 1,099cc inline-four pushing 136 PS and 113 Nm for a 247 kmph top end, combining modern-retro Sugomi design with hypernaked aggression. Priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers ride modes, power modes, traction control, ABS, and a TFT instrument cluster, supported by adjustable suspension, radial brakes, and a twin tube aluminium frame that puts its curb weight at 221 kg. With 17L fuel capacity and 815mm seat height, its upright posture and 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter positions it as a versatile speed king in Kawasaki India's lineup.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: