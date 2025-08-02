5 upcoming two-wheeler launches to watch out for in August 2025

The two-wheeler segment is poised for an action-packed month, with several new models set to launch in August 2025. From entry-level motorcycles to retro machines, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. Here are five new motorcycles hitting the Indian market this month to watch out for.

The Honda CB125 Hornet is a premium 125 cc commuter that competes against the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

1. Honda CB125 Hornet - August 1

The CB125 Hornet was unveiled last month, and Honda has announced prices for its newest 125 cc offering. The Honda CB125 Hornet is the brand’s new premium 125 cc commuter motorcycle that gets a sharp design, USD front forks, a 4.2-inch TFT screen, and more. Power comes from the 123.94 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 10.9 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The CB125 Hornet is priced at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Shine 100 DX is the brand's entry-level motorcycle in India and packs more features, and new graphics

2. Honda Shine DX - August 1

The Honda Shine DX is the new entry-level variant in the commuter motorcycle’s lineup. The bike comes equipped with refreshed graphics, a long seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and more. The updated commuter continues to draw power from the 98.98 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Shine DX is priced at ₹74,959 (ex-showroom), and deliveries will commence from mid-August.

The Oben Rorr EZ is expected to arrive with upgrades, including improved tech and range

3. Oben Rorr EZ - August 5

Bengaluru-based Oben Electric will introduce the new Rorr EZ electric motorcycle on August 5, 2025. The updated electric bike is expected to arrive with a host of upgrades, including new high-performance LFP battery technology with 50 per cent higher heat resistance and double the lifespan. The bike is expected to carry over the 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh battery options, while power will come from a PMS motor with 52 Nm of peak torque on offer. More details on the new Oben Rorr EZ will be available at the launch, while deliveries will begin from mid-August.

The upcoming Triumph cafe racer will be based on the Speed 400 with a half-fairing

Triumph is all set to bring its smallest cafe racer based on the Speed 400 motorcycle. The made-in-India motorcycle has been dubbed the Thruxton 400 and promises to share plenty of its design details with the larger Thruxton 1200, including a retro-styled half-fairing, round LED headlamp, rear-set footpegs and more. The Triumph Thruxton 400 will draw power from the same 398 cc TR-Series engine, and the bike is expected to be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

The Yezdi Roadster will get a host of upgrades including a comprehensively reworked engine

5. Yezdi Roadster - August 12

Yezdi Motorcycles is planning to bring the updated Roadster to the market this month. While the company is tight-lipped about the new offering, the bike is expected to pack a comprehensively reworked engine, improved build quality, new features, and more performance. The new Yezdi Roadster could be joined by the new Scrambler as well in the brand’s lineup, sporting similar improvements.

