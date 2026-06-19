5 sporty bikes I would choose if I were buying my first motorcycle in 2026

If I were buying my first sports bike in 2026, I would skip budget motorcycles and choose from these five options. Each brings something different to the table, whether it is performance, refinement, technology or overall riding experience.

Buying a first motorcycle usually means making compromises. Some riders want outright performance, while others prioritise comfort or value. But in 2026, buyers stepping into the sports bike segment have far more options than before. The 300cc-plus category now offers motorcycles that look and feel like serious sport machines while still remaining manageable enough for riders entering the segment.

1 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Kawasaki Ninja 500 EMI starting at just ₹7,500/ month Check Eligibility The Kawasaki Ninja 500 would be among the strongest contenders for riders looking for a more mature and refined motorcycle. Unlike aggressive track-focused machines, the Ninja focuses on delivering smooth performance and everyday usability along with a sporty character. Priced at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 44.3 bhp and 42.6 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The twin-cylinder setup also makes highway riding and long-distance touring feel more relaxed than smaller single-cylinder alternatives.

2 KTM RC 390 KTM RC 390 [2026] EMI starting at just ₹4,600/ month Check Eligibility The KTM RC 390 remains one of the most engaging sport motorcycles in this category. Its aggressive riding position and sharp handling continue to make it a favourite among enthusiasts. The bike currently starts at ₹3.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and uses a 373.27cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 43 bhp and 37 Nm. It also gets electronic rider aids such as traction control, cornering ABS and a quickshifter, features usually associated with larger motorcycles.

3 TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Apache RR 310 EMI starting at just ₹3,700/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Apache RR 310 has evolved significantly since its launch and now offers a feature list that is difficult to ignore in this segment. It combines everyday usability with enough performance to satisfy newer riders as their confidence grows. Prices begin at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from a 312.2cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 37.5 bhp and 29 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ride modes and electronic aids further strengthen its appeal.

4 Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,600/ month Check Eligibility The Aprilia RS 457 has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting motorcycles in the entry-performance category. It delivers strong performance figures and styling that closely resembles larger supersport motorcycles. The motorcycle is priced from ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and uses a 457cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm. For riders wanting a more focused sport-bike experience, the RS 457 stands out as one of the strongest packages currently available.

5 BMW G 310 RR BMW G 310 RR EMI starting at just ₹3,700/ month Check Eligibility The BMW G 310 RR may share its foundations with the Apache RR 310, but it brings distinct styling and the appeal of BMW ownership into the equation. For many first-time buyers, the badge itself can be a significant draw. The motorcycle is priced starting at ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and uses a 312.12cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox with an anti-hopping clutch. The motorcycle also offers cast aluminium wheels, TFT-Display, ride by wire, 4 riding modes- features useful for daily riding.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: