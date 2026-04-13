5 seriously good bikes I would buy before Delhi ends new petrol bike sales in 2028

With the Delhi government considering a ban on new petrol bike sales starting April 1, 2028, as part of its draft EV policy 2026-2030, the window to own characterful ICE-powered motorcycles may be narrowing. For enthusiasts, this means the next few years are more important than ever to secure a chance to experience some of the finest petrol-powered machines across segments. From retro cafe racers to high-performance superbikes, here are five seriously good motorcycles that stand out as compelling buys before the ban gets implemented:

1 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Engine 647.95 cc Mileage 27.0 kmpl View Offers View More Details Kicking things off with Royal Enfield’s middleweight cafe racer, the Continental GT 650 is among the most handsome options in the market and brings an old-fashioned aesthetic with good build quality and a sporty riding posture. Powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine, it makes 46.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, offering tractable performance in the mid range. The engine is housed within a steel double-cradle frame held up by 41 mm front forks and twin gas-charged RSUs with pre-load adjustability. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch wheels with a 340 mm front disc and dual-channel ABS. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced from ₹3.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Engine 1,200 cc Mileage 22.22 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a stylish neo-retro offering and is among the very few bobbers in India sold straight from the factory. Powered by a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, this motorcycle makes 76.9 bhp at 6,100rpm and peak torque of 106 Nm at 4,000rpm with a characterful exhaust note and a torquey ride. While it cannot be had with a pillion seat and the rear suspension travel may be difficult for our roads, the Bonneville Bobber enables a comfortable stance and draws eyes like no other. Its steel double cradle frame is held up by 47 mm Showa front forks and a link-type rear monoshock, while stopping power comes from Brembo 2-pot calipers biting on twin 310 mm front discs. On the feature front, the bobber brings riding modes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, cruise control, and LED lighting. It is priced from ₹13.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Indian Chief Dark Horse Engine 1,890 cc Mileage 20 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a great option for those seeking a laid-back cruiser with a good deal of grunt in the low to mid range. It brings an unmistakably long silhouette with an exposed frame and shotgun-style exhausts. Powered by the Thunderstroke 116, an 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin, the motorcycle churns out a whopping 162 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Sure, you’ll be riding hot most of the time and it’s not an easy thing to manoeuvre within city traffic, but all that is easy to forget with the abundance of power that comes with a slight twist of the throttle. It is held up by telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable dual rear shocks, while braking duties are taken care of by 300 mm discs on both ends. The motorcycle offers a 4-inch circular TFT display with retro-styled dials and connected features, and the tech suite further includes riding modes, cruise control, and ABS. The Indian Chief Dark Horse can be had from ₹21.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 BMW R 12 nineT Engine 1,170 cc Mileage 19.6 kmpl View Offers View More Details The BMW R 12 nineT is a modern-classic cafe racer from BMW Motorrad’s Heritage lineup, carrying stylish looks and a decent tech suite. It is powered by the German brand’s iconic 1,170cc air/oil-cooled Boxer twin that churns out 109 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm, offering characterful dynamics and strong mid-range performance. The motorcycle is underpinned by a tubular steel bridge chassis with USD front forks and a paralever swingarm with a linked rear monoshock. It comes riding on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels fitted with twin 310 mm front discs and a single 265 rear disc, while features such as riding modes, ABS, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, cruise control and heated grips add to the package. The R 12 nineT is priced from ₹23.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Ducati Panigale V4 Engine 1,103 cc Mileage 15.38 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Ducati Panigale V4 remains the crème de la crème of superbikes, known for its aggressive, yet elegant design, advanced rider aids and a screaming V4 engine. Every iteration of the nameplate has maintained its status as the ultimate poster bike, and as such it is the ultimate motorcycle to buy before Delhi bans petrol two-wheelers. Powered by a 1,103 cc V4 engine, it makes a mouth-watering 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm, all while weighing just under the 200 kg mark. Suspension duties are handled by Showa BPF front forks and a Sachs rear monoshock with a dual-sided swingarm, both fully adjustable. The Panigale V4 rides on 17-inch alloys shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4s and fitted with twin 330 mm front discs and a single 245 mm unit at the rear. On the feature front, it offers a 6.9-inch TFT cluster alongside multiple riding modes, power modes, engine brake control, cruise control, traction control, and more. The Panigale V4 remains among the most coveted superbikes at ₹32.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

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