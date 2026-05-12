5 scooters I would honestly buy if I were upgrading from Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 continues to remain one of the most dependable and practical scooters on sale in India, but buyers looking for something more exciting, feature-rich, or premium will eventually begin exploring alternatives. Whether the priority is stronger performance, better technology, electric mobility, or improved highway capability, the Indian scooter market now offers multiple compelling upgrades across different price points. Here are five scooters that stand out as worthwhile options for someone planning to move on from the Honda Activa 125.

1 Ather Rizta View Offers View More Details For buyers seeking to leave ICE-powered options for cleaner mobility, the Ather Rizta is a compelling pick. Priced from ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Rizta is Ather Energy’s first family-focused electric scooter, available in two trims and two battery pack options. The 2.9 kWh battery enables a 123 km single-charge range, while the bigger 3.7 kWh unit takes it up to 160 km (IDC). The Rizta will feel like a proper step up from the Activa 125 with its large seat, spacious floorboard, and 56 litres of storage capacity. The tech suite is expansive, including a 7-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, Ather Skid Control, auto hold, reverse mode, and ‘magic twist’, with the latter enabling the rider to slow down using regen.

2 Hero Xoom 160 Engine 156 cc Mileage 40 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Hero Xoom 160 is worlds apart from the likes of the Activa, bringing a maxi-scooter design defined by its muscular road presence and robust hardware that can tackle just about anything Indian roads have to offer. Powered by a 156 cc engine, it makes 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque to make everyday commutes effortless. The ergonomics remain comfortable with a tall, wide handlebar and a laidback riding triangle, while the Showa suspension keeps things firm but well-damped. On the feature front, the Xoom 160 brings LED lights, keyless entry and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The scooter is priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Yamaha Aerox 155 Engine 155 cc Mileage 48.62 kmpl View Offers View More Details For buyers seeking a sporty maxi-scooter with strong underpinnings, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a good option with its muscular styling, decent tech suite, and agile riding dynamics. It carries over the proven 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that does duties in the R15 sports bike. With this, it makes 14.75 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque, offering strong performance and reliability. This is the sportiest offering on the list, bringing a focused riding triangle with a split-style footboard and a stiff ride that tops the list of things to consider. However, the Aerox 155 remains comfortable enough for daily commutes. It features a smart key for remote starts as well as a rotary dial to control the main functions. Further amenities include a Bluetooth-enabled reverse LCD cluster, traction control, and a front pocket with a power socket.

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