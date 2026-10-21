5 scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from Honda Dio 110

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The Honda Dio 110 is a highly popular, youth-centric 110 cc commuter scooter in India. The Honda Dio 110 is known for its sporty, aggressive design and daily city commuting practicality. It blends the reliable performance of the Honda Activa with a much more modern aesthetic. However, there might be some Honda Dio 110 owners who want to upgrade from this model.
Upgrading from a nimble, lightweight, aggressively styled, sporty 110 cc commuter scooter like the Honda Dio means stepping up for more power, extra comfort, modern connectivity, superior handling, and improved ride quality. Also, shifting up to a 125 cc petrol model or to a premium electric scooter is the most logical progression.
Here are the top five scooters, in my opinion, that offer a swift upgrade from a Honda Dio 110.
If you love the sporty DNA of the Honda Dio, but want serious performance, the TVS Ntorq 125 promises an absolute upgrade. Powered by a punchy three-valve 125 cc engine that offers significantly faster acceleration and a throatier exhaust note. This engine offers a significant upgrade from the Dio's 110 cc motor. Additionally, the Ntorq 125 offers chunkier tyres, a front disc brake, and the highly intuitive TVS SmartXonnect system, which brings turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and a fully digital lap-timer console.
Suzuki Access 125 is a more refined and powerful all-rounder than the Dio. If you want to move away from sharp plastic bodywork to something more elegant and robust without losing out on quick city performance, this is a great choice. The 125 cc scooter is known for practicality and a buttery-smooth engine. It comes with a metal body, a spacious and comfortable seat, superior suspension that glides over potholes better than the rigid Dio, and classic retro looks.
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid could be a fuel-efficient and sporty alternative to the Dio. It retains the sharp, aggressive, youthful styling of the Dio but offers better tech and phenomenal fuel economy. It features a unique micro-hybrid technology where the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) provides a power assist when you accelerate from a stop. Despite being a 125 cc scooter, it is incredibly lightweight at around 99 kg, making it even nimbler than the Dio. The hybrid tech ensures it delivers class-leading fuel efficiency, often outperforming standard 110 cc scooters.
If you are incredibly comfortable with the Honda ecosystem, ergonomics, and reliability, and don't want to switch brands, you can simply step up the game by opting for the Honda Dio 125. The Dio 125 continues with the exact design language and edgy look, but replaces the powertrain with a more potent 125 cc engine. It comes with a crisp digital instrument cluster, a front disc brake, a sleek dual-tip muffler, and Honda's advanced H-Smart keyless ignition system.
If you are up for the futuristic tech leap, the Ather Rizta could be a great option. It offers a massive technological upgrade and want to transition away from petrol altogether, migrating to an electric scooter, the family-oriented Ather Rizta is the ultimate step up. It promises instant torque, which helps with swift acceleration that could make your petrol scooter feel incredibly slow. Features such as Google Maps navigation directly on the instrument cluster, reverse mode, OTA software updates, and vastly lower running costs make it more appealing.
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