5 scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from Honda Dio 110

Here are the top five scooters, in my opinion, that offer a swift upgrade from a Honda Dio 110.

The Honda Dio 110 is a highly popular, youth-centric 110 cc commuter scooter in India. The Honda Dio 110 is known for its sporty, aggressive design and daily city commuting practicality. It blends the reliable performance of the Honda Activa with a much more modern aesthetic. However, there might be some Honda Dio 110 owners who want to upgrade from this model.

Upgrading from a nimble, lightweight, aggressively styled, sporty 110 cc commuter scooter like the Honda Dio means stepping up for more power, extra comfort, modern connectivity, superior handling, and improved ride quality. Also, shifting up to a 125 cc petrol model or to a premium electric scooter is the most logical progression.

Here are the top five scooters, in my opinion, that offer a swift upgrade from a Honda Dio 110.