5 reasons that make the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a popular choice in India

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has become a massive hit in the Indian market within a short span of time. The motorcycle has registered more than 5 lakh units in less than 3 years after it arrived in the Indian market. Royal Enfield recently introduced three new colour options to the motorcycle, which added more appeal to the bike. These colours are Moonshot White, Tarmac Black, and Mumbai Yellow.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the bikemaker and one of the most popular models in the country.

Weighing at 181 kg, the Hunter 350 is the lightest Royal Enfield motorcycle in the current lineup, roughly 14 kg lighter than the Classic 350. The motorcycle is an affordable roadster with a blend of retro styling and key modern features, making it an appealing product, which is further fuelled by the affordable price tag.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 facts that have made the Hunter 350 one of the most popular choices in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Agile urban commuter

The Hunter 350 is the lightest Royal Enfield motorcycle, weighing at 181 kg, offering easy handling and manoeuvring in tight city traffic. The lightweight and compact design offers nimble cornering compared to its heavier siblings, like the Classic 350 or Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Affordable pricing

Affordable price point is a key USP of the Hunter 350. The motorcycle comes priced between ₹137,640 and ₹169,804 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Along with the iconic brand value of Royal Enfield, the modern tech-enabled machine coming at this affordable price tag makes it an appealing product.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Proven J-series engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a tried and tested, well-capable and punchy 349 cc air-oil cooled J-series engine that is known for delivering good low-end torque, and smooth acceleration - both vital factors for city riding.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Neo-retro styling

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sports a design that blends retro styling with modern elements. The most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle offers a stylish neo-retro 'Baby Bonneville' look, which is youthful and grabs the attention of young riders easily. The classic RE heritage elements like the round headlamp and teardrop fuel tank are paired well with the sporty roadster stance. The compact dimensions make it easy to handle in the congested city traffic and make parking in tight spots convenient.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Premium features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes packing features such as standard dual-channel ABS, a light-action slipper clutch, LED headlight, tripper navigation, Type-C USB charging port. These features enhance the value of the motorcycle.

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