5 motorcycles I would honestly trust for daily use without worrying about reliability

Choosing a motorcycle for daily use goes beyond just performance or features; reliability, ease of maintenance, and consistent efficiency play a far bigger role over time. In a market such as India, where motorcycles are often used extensively for commuting and errands, a dependable machine can make all the difference. With this in mind, here are five motorcycles that stand out for their proven reliability and ability to handle everyday usage without demanding constant attention.

1 Yamaha MT-15 V2 Engine 155 cc Mileage 56.87 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is among the most well-rounded streetfighters in the Indian market, known for its refined performance, fit and finish, and a decent tech suite. It is powered by the tried-and-true 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that offers good tractability and impressive mileage. The MT-15 further features LED lighting, a colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, and dual-channel ABS.

2 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Engine 159.7 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is another popular streetfighter, which is easy to ride and offers a broad set of features alongside an aggressive design. Its 159.7 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine is smooth with crisp throttle response and good mileage. The motorcycle carries LED lighting elements, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes and dual channel ABS.

3 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Engine 97.2 cc Mileage 73 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is the more feature-rich derivative of the ever-popular commuter and builds on the nameplate’s reputation for reliability and ease of use. It is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that offers decent mid-range grunt and impressive fuel economy to keep the mile munchers happy. The Splendor Plus Xtec further features a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, a side-stand engine cut-off, USB charging port, and an idle start-stop system for fuel conservation.

4 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine 124.4 cc Mileage 51.46 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the most affordable Pulsar and is positioned as a commuter bike with sporty overalls. It is powered by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine, which is refined and offers decent low and mid-range performance. The Pulsar 125 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. The Pulsar 125 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. While its feature set may be nothing to write home about, it is easy to ride and very affordable to maintain in the long run.

5 Honda H’ness CB350 Engine 348 cc Mileage 45.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details For those seeking a larger capacity cruise for characterful, laidback riding thrills, the Honda H’ness CB350 remains an attractive modern-retro choice in the market that is also quite reliable. It is powered by a 348.6 cc, air-cooled engine that offers refined performance, quite a bit of grunt in the mid-range and an unapologetic exhaust note. Staying true to its retro cruiser identity, it lacks modern equipment but does offer dual-channel ABS as standard and a digi-analogue guage cluster. Buyers can also consider the sportier, scrambler-style CB350 RS.

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