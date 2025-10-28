Eyeing a new bike? 5 most affordable motorcycles with USD front forks in India

Upside-down forks are among the most sought-after features on bikes in India, and while this type of front suspension was once exclusive to high-performance, it has now started appearing on more affordable options. Known for their superior handling and stability, USD forks improve front-end feel and cornering precision and now fall into the must-haves even among budget-conscious riders. In recent years, brands such as Honda , TVS , Bajaj , and Hero have introduced models with this setup at accessible price points, enabling Indian buyers to experience sportier riding dynamics without having to pay a significant premium. If you are currently in the market for your next two-wheeler, here are the five most affordable bikes in India with upside-down forks, from the Honda CB125 Hornet to the TVS Ronin , that you should consider.

1 Honda CB125 Hornet Engine 123.94 cc View Offers View More Details The CB 125 Hornet marks Honda’s entry into the 125 cc premium commuter segment, and at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable motorcycle in India with upside-down front forks. Powered by a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, the Hornet makes 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is housed within a steel frame suspended by 37 mm upside-down front forks paired with a 5-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a 240 mm petal disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear, with single-channel ABS offered as standard. The CB 125 Hornet is further equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT supporting Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, while USB Type-C charging ports are available as standard.

2 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Engine 160.3 cc View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced from ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for a single variant with four colour options, featuring USD forks as standard. Powered by a 160.3 cc oil-cooled, four-valve FI DTS-i engine, the streetfighter makes 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. This single-cylinder unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The NS160 is equipped with upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. Bajaj has outfitted the NS160 with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for call notifications and turn-by-turn navigation.

3 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Engine 225.9 cc View Offers View More Details The Apache RTR 160 4V is among the best-selling streetbikes in the market, and while it is priced from ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the USD front forks are available on a higher-spec variant priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache derives its power from a 159.7 cc engine that delivers 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Its double cradle frame is suspended by 37 mm USD forks and a rear monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys wrapped in tubeless tyres, which, on this variant, are fitted with a 270 mm front and a 240 mm rear petal disc supported by dual-channel ABS. The Apache RTR 160 4V gets an inverted digital instrument cluster, which, on the top variant gets replaced with a TFT dash supporting Bluetooth connectivity. All variants come with three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain.

4 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Engine 163.2 cc View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 160R 4V is a premium streetbike rivalling the likes of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the NS160. Launched to succeed the 2-valve Xtreme 160R, it comes with several upgrades for better performance and functionality. It is powered by a 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled, 4-valve engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. With this, it makes 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Based on a diamond-type frame, it is held up by 37 mm KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The Xtreme is equipped with an inverted LCD console that allows for Bluetooth connectivity with call/SMS notifications and turn-by-turn navigation through the Hero Ride Guide App.

5 TVS Ronin Engine 225.9 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle blending cruiser, roadster, and scrambler characteristics under a package that starts ranges between ₹1.24 lakh to ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most premium motorcycle on this list, deriving its power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is housed within a double cradle frame that is suspended by 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The 2025 update brings dual-channel ABS to the mid-spec variant, while the base continues with single-channel ABS. With its premium positioning, the Ronin treats its rider to a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts. The cruiser further features two ABS modes, Glide-Through-Traffic, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a side-stand engine cutoff, and a silent starter.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: