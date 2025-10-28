Eyeing a new bike? 5 most affordable motorcycles with USD front forks in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Upside-down forks are among the most sought-after features on bikes in India, and while this type of front suspension was once exclusive to high-performance, it has now started appearing on more affordable options. Known for their superior handling and stability, USD forks improve front-end feel and cornering precision and now fall into the must-haves even among budget-conscious riders. In recent years, brands such as Honda, TVS, Bajaj, and Hero have introduced models with this setup at accessible price points, enabling Indian buyers to experience sportier riding dynamics without having to pay a significant premium. If you are currently in the market for your next two-wheeler, here are the five most affordable bikes in India with upside-down forks, from the Honda CB125 Hornet to the TVS Ronin, that you should consider.
The CB 125 Hornet marks Honda’s entry into the 125 cc premium commuter segment, and at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable motorcycle in India with upside-down front forks. Powered by a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, the Hornet makes 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is housed within a steel frame suspended by 37 mm upside-down front forks paired with a 5-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a 240 mm petal disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear, with single-channel ABS offered as standard.
The CB 125 Hornet is further equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT supporting Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, while USB Type-C charging ports are available as standard.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced from ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for a single variant with four colour options, featuring USD forks as standard. Powered by a 160.3 cc oil-cooled, four-valve FI DTS-i engine, the streetfighter makes 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. This single-cylinder unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The NS160 is equipped with upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.
Bajaj has outfitted the NS160 with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for call notifications and turn-by-turn navigation.
The Apache RTR 160 4V is among the best-selling streetbikes in the market, and while it is priced from ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the USD front forks are available on a higher-spec variant priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache derives its power from a 159.7 cc engine that delivers 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Its double cradle frame is suspended by 37 mm USD forks and a rear monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys wrapped in tubeless tyres, which, on this variant, are fitted with a 270 mm front and a 240 mm rear petal disc supported by dual-channel ABS.
The Apache RTR 160 4V gets an inverted digital instrument cluster, which, on the top variant gets replaced with a TFT dash supporting Bluetooth connectivity. All variants come with three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain.
Priced from ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 160R 4V is a premium streetbike rivalling the likes of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the NS160. Launched to succeed the 2-valve Xtreme 160R, it comes with several upgrades for better performance and functionality. It is powered by a 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled, 4-valve engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. With this, it makes 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Based on a diamond-type frame, it is held up by 37 mm KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.
The Xtreme is equipped with an inverted LCD console that allows for Bluetooth connectivity with call/SMS notifications and turn-by-turn navigation through the Hero Ride Guide App.
The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle blending cruiser, roadster, and scrambler characteristics under a package that starts ranges between ₹1.24 lakh to ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most premium motorcycle on this list, deriving its power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is housed within a double cradle frame that is suspended by 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The 2025 update brings dual-channel ABS to the mid-spec variant, while the base continues with single-channel ABS.
With its premium positioning, the Ronin treats its rider to a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts. The cruiser further features two ABS modes, Glide-Through-Traffic, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a side-stand engine cutoff, and a silent starter.
