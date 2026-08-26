5 Cruiser bikes that could make you leave the car at home

While some cruisers are built primarily for highway touring, others are perfectly capable of handling the daily grind. Here are five very different cruisers that could make you think twice before reaching for the car keys.

There is something about a cruiser motorcycle that makes even a routine commute feel like a small escape. The relaxed riding position, low-slung stance and effortless performance can make two wheels surprisingly appealing for everyday travel.

1 Honda Rebel 300 Honda Rebel 300 EMI starting at just ₹3,100/ month Check Eligibility The Honda Rebel 300 could be one of the most approachable options here, particularly for riders who want the look and feel of a proper cruiser without dealing with a huge motorcycle. The India-spec model uses a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and weighs 191 kg. It gets an exceptionally low 690 mm seat height, making it accessible to a wide range of riders and a proper cruiser. The bike also gets an 11.2-litre fuel tank, dual-channel ABS and tubeless tyres. Honda offers the Rebel 300 in both standard and E-Clutch versions in India, with the latter potentially making stop-go traffic considerably easier.

2 Harley-Davidson Nightster Harley-Davidson Nightster EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The Harley-Davidson Nightster takes the idea of a daily cruiser and adds considerably more performance. It uses Harley's 975cc Revolution Max V-twin, producing 89.7 PS and 95 Nm. The bike weighs 221 kg and has an 11.7-litre fuel tank. There is also plenty of technology underneath its stripped-back appearance. The Nightster gets riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS, giving it considerably more versatility than its traditional cruiser styling might suggest. It is not the lightest motorcycle here, and fuel economy will naturally be nowhere near what you would get from a smaller commuter. But for someone whose idea of leaving the car at home includes enjoying the journey, the Nightster has plenty going for it, especially when you get an open stretch of road and can go through all that torque.

3 Triumph Rocket 3 Triumph Rocket 3 EMI starting at just ₹33,200/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Rocket 3 is almost the exact opposite of a sensible replacement for a car, and that is precisely why it belongs on this list. Its 2,458cc inline-three-cylinder engine produces a ridiculous 182 PS and 225 Nm, making it one of the most powerful production motorcycles you can buy. More importantly, it has the largest capacity engine on a motorcycle that is currently on sale. It also has an 18-litre fuel tank and an enormous 320 kg kerb weight. The Rocket 3 does, however, come equipped with features that make it more versatile than its sheer size suggests. It gets cruise control, multiple riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS. Would it be the logical choice for a short city commute? Absolutely not. Would you suddenly find reasons to take the bike instead of the car because every journey becomes an event? Almost certainly.

4 BMW R 12 BMW R 12 EMI starting at just ₹29,700/ month Check Eligibility The BMW R 12 brings a completely different flavour to the cruiser segment. Its retro design is matched by a 1,170cc air-and-oil-cooled boxer engine producing 96.31 PS and 110 Nm. At 227kg, it is substantially lighter than the Rocket 3 and has a 14-litre fuel tank. The R 12 also packs plenty of modern equipment despite its classic appearance. It gets riding modes, traction control, cruise control and a quickshifter, along with twin front disc brakes and Brembo four-piston calipers. However, the highlight is its boxer twin engine, which offers plenty of torque and an effortless feel. That combination is what makes the R 12 particularly interesting for this list. It has the character and visual appeal of an old-school cruiser, but the performance and technology to make longer commutes and weekend rides equally enjoyable.

5 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 EMI starting at just ₹2,700/ month Check Eligibility The Meteor 350 is perhaps the easiest motorcycle on this list to imagine replacing a car for everyday use. It combines classic cruiser styling with a relatively manageable engine and a price that makes it far more accessible than the other bikes here. Its 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine produces 20.21 PS and 27 Nm, while the motorcycle weighs 191 kg. It also has a comfortable riding position and a 765mm seat height. The Meteor is not about outright performance. Instead, it focuses on making everyday riding relaxed and enjoyable. The long wheelbase and cruiser ergonomics give it strong road presence, although its size and weight can make manoeuvring in tight traffic less convenient but you can get used to it quite easily. For someone looking to genuinely use a motorcycle every day rather than just take it out on weekends, that balance could make the Meteor 350 one of the most convincing choices here.

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