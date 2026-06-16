5 commuter motorcycles that won't destroy your lower back on broken roads

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Indian roads are rarely perfect. From potholes and speed breakers to uneven patches and broken tarmac, a daily commute can quickly become exhausting if your motorcycle has a stiff suspension setup. Thankfully, there are several commuter bikes that prioritise comfort with well-tuned suspension, plush seats and an upright riding posture.
Here are five commuter motorcycles that are especially kind to your lower back on rough roads.
The Hero Splendor has built its reputation on reliability and comfort, and the XTEC variant carries that legacy forward. Its telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers are tuned for a soft ride, soaking up bumps with ease. Combined with its light weight and neutral ergonomics, it remains one of the most forgiving motorcycles for everyday city use. Power comes from a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine producing 8bhp and 8.05Nm.
The Honda Shine 125 continues to be among the most comfortable 125cc commuters on sale. Its suspension setup strikes an excellent balance between stability and cushioning, making it ideal for poor road conditions. The long, well-padded seat further enhances comfort for both rider and pillion. The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 10.6bhp and 11Nm.
The TVS Radeon is often overlooked, but it offers one of the plushest ride qualities in the 110cc segment. Its suspension is biased towards comfort rather than sporty handling, allowing it to glide over rough patches with minimal impact on the rider. The Radeon uses a 109.7cc air-cooled engine producing 8.08bhp and 8.7Nm.
Despite carrying dual fuel tanks, the Bajaj Freedom 125 surprises with its compliant ride quality. The longer wheelbase and well-calibrated suspension help absorb broken surfaces effectively, while the tall handlebar and upright seating position reduce fatigue on longer journeys. Its 125 cc engine can run on both CNG and petrol, delivering 9.5bhp and 9.7Nm. So, if you are someone who travels a lot within city limits and want a comfortable motorcycle along with good fuel economy, the Freedom might suit you.
The Honda SP125 combines sporty styling with excellent everyday comfort. Its telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers are tuned to absorb typical urban road imperfections without feeling overly soft. The ergonomics are upright, while the seat offers ample cushioning for daily commutes and longer rides alike. Powering the SP125 is a 123.94cc single-cylinder engine that produces 10.6 bhp and 10.9 Nm. The SP125 is for people who want something that is more premium than the Shine 125.
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