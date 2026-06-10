5 comfortable cruiser bikes I would choose for long-distance touring

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Cruiser motorcycles are designed to make long hours on the saddle feel effortless. A relaxed riding position, low seat height and torquey engine can significantly reduce fatigue on highway rides. If I had to choose five cruisers for long-distance touring in India, these would be my top picks.
The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has earned a loyal following among touring enthusiasts over the years. Its signature feet-forward riding position, plush suspension and comfortable seat make it ideal for covering long distances without excessive fatigue.
Powered by a reliable 220cc oil-cooled engine, the Avenger may not be the fastest cruiser around, but it offers a relaxed and dependable riding experience that continues to appeal to highway riders.
The Kawasaki Vulcan S stands out by blending cruiser styling with sporty performance. Its 649cc parallel-twin engine, derived from Kawasaki's middleweight platform, offers strong performance while remaining refined on long rides.
The motorcycle also benefits from Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit system, allowing riders to tailor the ergonomics to suit different heights and preferences. Combined with its comfortable seat and relaxed riding position, the Vulcan S is an excellent choice for riders who enjoy covering big miles.
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