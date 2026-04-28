5 bikes under 3 lakh I would pick for a Ladakh ride without a second thought

Taking a trip to Ladakh is no easy feat and performance is far from being the only factor that comes into play. High-altitude riding, rough terrain, and long highway stretches demand a motorcycle with capable hardware, good low-end torque, and long-distance comfort. With a budget capped at ₹3 lakh, here are five motorcycles that are perfect for taking to Ladakh without having to overcomplicate things.

1 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 249.07 cc Mileage 38.12 kmpl View Offers View More Details The KTM 250 Adventure remains one of the most purpose-built options in this price bracket. It employs a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, tuned to offer better low-end response compared to earlier iterations. What makes it particularly suited for Ladakh is its hardware setup, comprising WP Apex USD front forks with 200 mm travel and an off-set monoshock at the rear with 205 mm travel. The bike rides on a 19-17-inch front-rear wheel combo, and it comes with off-road ABS. Add to that a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and a TFT display with navigation, and it covers both touring and trail duties effectively without feeling under-equipped.

2 Suzuki V-Strom SX Engine 249 cc Mileage 32 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Suzuki V-Strom SX takes a slightly more road-biased approach but still holds its own when the terrain gets unpredictable. Its 249 cc oil-cooled engine delivers 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The bike features telescopic front forks and a monoshock in the rear with 7-step adjustable preload, while a 19-inch front wheel and long suspension travel help tackle rough patches effectively. Features such as Bluetooth-enabled navigation and a USB charger further add to its practicality.

3 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine 349 cc Mileage 28.3 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 X brings a more premium fit and finish without stepping beyond the ₹3 lakh mark. Its 349 cc single-cylinder engine produces 37 bhp and 32 Nm, offering strong performance for highway sections and steep climbs. The bike wears a 19-17 inch setup with 43 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Switchable traction control makes it adaptable to mixed terrain, while rear ABS can be disabled, which comes in handy off-road.

4 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine 349 cc Mileage 36.2 kmpl View Offers View More Details While not a conventional ADV or a versatile scrambler, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can still be considered for a long road trip to Ladakh if the focus is on simplicity and accessibility. Its 349 cc engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, with strong low-end torque that works well to help you crawl through the most difficult terrain. The updated suspension setup is more compliant than before, helping it deal with rough surfaces better. However, the 17-inch wheels and road-biased setup mean it requires a more cautious approach when taken off the beaten path. It gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks, while braking performance is complemented by dual-channel ABS.

5 Honda CB350RS Engine 348.36 cc Mileage 35 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Honda CB350RS offers a refined and relaxed riding experience, which can be a blessing on arduous long distance journeys. Its 348 cc single-cylinder engine produces 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, with torque coming in early, making it usable in varying riding conditions. Like the Hunter, the CB350RS is equipped with telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks, but it gets a 19-inch front wheel that is more suited for uneven terrain. It remains a no-frills offering with just dual-channel ABS as the only safety net. While it is not built for aggressive off-roading, riders sticking to highways and mild trails will appreciate its reliability.

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