5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350

If I were upgrading from the Hunter 350, these are the five motorcycles I would seriously consider.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has earned a reputation as one of the best entry-level retro roadsters in India. Its light weight when compared to other REs, approachable ergonomics and easy-going 349 cc engine make it an excellent motorcycle for city commuting and weekend rides. And let's just appreciate that torquey engine along with that raspy exhaust note that keeps you engaged. However, as riders gain experience, many begin looking for more performance, better highway cruising ability or sharper handling.

1 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 EMI starting at just ₹4,400/ month Check Eligibility For riders wanting to stay within the Royal Enfield family while stepping into twin-cylinder territory, the Interceptor 650 remains one of the best choices. Its 648 cc parallel-twin engine produces 47.4 PS and 52.3 Nm, delivering effortless cruising performance and a relaxed riding experience. The Interceptor is heavier than the Hunter, but it rewards riders with significantly stronger acceleration, better highway capability and a charismatic engine note. It is equally enjoyable for weekend rides and long-distance touring.

2 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 EMI starting at just ₹3,500/ month Check Eligibility The Guerrilla 450 is a logical progression for Hunter owners looking for more performance without moving to a larger twin-cylinder motorcycle. It uses Royal Enfield's 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine that develops 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of torque. Unlike the laid-back Hunter, the Guerrilla has a more energetic personality. The engine revs freely, the chassis feels more agile, and the motorcycle comes equipped with modern features such as ride modes, TFT instrumentation and navigation support.

3 Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Speed 400 EMI starting at just ₹3,400/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Speed 400 strikes an excellent balance between performance and usability. It is powered by a 349 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops around 37 PS and 32 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It also gets upside-down front forks, traction control, dual-channel ABS and a slip-and-assist clutch. Compared to the Hunter 350, the Speed 400 feels considerably more refined and modern. The engine delivers strong low-end torque while remaining smooth at highway speeds, making it equally comfortable in urban traffic and on longer rides.

4 Harley-Davidson X440 T Harley-Davidson X440 T EMI starting at just ₹4,000/ month Check Eligibility The Harley-Davidson X440 T offers a slightly different riding experience from the Hunter 350. Powered by a 440 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27.37 PS and 38 Nm, it focuses more on relaxed torque delivery than outright speed. Its comfortable ergonomics, muscular styling and effortless low-end performance make it a great choice for riders who enjoy relaxed weekend rides and highway cruising.

5 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,500/ month Check Eligibility If outright performance is the priority, the Aprilia Tuono 457 would be my first choice. Sharing its platform with the RS 457, the naked motorcycle packs a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47.58 PS and 43.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The Tuono 457 offers a significant jump over the Hunter in every aspect. The parallel-twin engine is smooth and eager to rev, while the aluminium frame and premium suspension make it a capable machine for spirited riding. Despite its performance, the upright ergonomics ensure it remains practical for daily commuting.

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