5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Bajaj Avenger 220

If I were upgrading from the Avenger 220, these are the five motorcycles I would seriously consider.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 has been a favourite among Indian riders for years thanks to its relaxed riding position, reliability, comfortable seat and fuss-free nature. While it remains a capable cruiser, riders looking for more performance, better features or improved touring ability have several compelling options today.

1 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Triumph Scrambler 400 X EMI starting at just ₹3,400/ month Check Eligibility If you are willing to move away from the cruiser segment, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is perhaps the best all-round upgrade. Its 348 cc liquid-cooled engine offers a noticeable increase in performance, while the upright ergonomics ensure it remains comfortable for daily commutes as well as weekend rides. The motorcycle also impresses with premium build quality, a refined engine and confident handling. It is significantly more engaging to ride than the Avenger without compromising everyday usability.

2 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ month Check Eligibility For riders who love the Avenger's laid-back personality and want to stay with a cruiser, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is an obvious choice. It offers a relaxed riding posture, a comfortable seat and a smooth J-series engine that is ideal for long-distance touring. The Meteor also gets better fit and finish, modern features like Tripper navigation on select variants and a wide range of official touring accessories.

3 Harley-Davidson X440 Harley-Davidson X440 EMI starting at just ₹3,100/ month Check Eligibility The Harley-Davidson X440 blends classic styling with a torquey single-cylinder engine that delivers strong low- and mid-range performance. It feels substantially more premium than the Avenger and offers a commanding road presence. Its comfortable ergonomics and planted ride quality make it suitable for both city riding and highway touring, while the Harley-Davidson badge adds to its appeal.

4 Honda CB350 Honda CB350 EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ month Check Eligibility The Honda CB350 is an excellent choice for riders who prioritise refinement. Its 348 cc engine is one of the smoothest in the segment, delivering linear power and relaxed highway cruising. The motorcycle also offers a comfortable riding position, good fuel efficiency and Honda's reputation for reliability. While it has retro styling, it is packed with modern features including traction control and Honda Selectable Torque Control.

5 TVS Ronin TVS Ronin EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Ronin is a compelling upgrade for riders looking for something different without making the leap to a larger-capacity motorcycle. It combines neo-retro styling with a relaxed riding posture, making it easy to ride in the city while remaining comfortable on weekend highway trips. Its 225.9 cc engine is refined and tractable, while features such as upside-down front forks, slipper clutch, ride modes and dual-channel ABS on higher variants give it an edge over the Avenger in terms of technology and overall riding experience.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: