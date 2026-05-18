5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Yamaha R15

The Yamaha R15 is still one of the best beginner-friendly sportbikes in India, but after a few years of ownership, most riders start craving more power, stronger highway performance and a bigger bike feel. The good news is that there are several exciting upgrade options in the ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh bracket that deliver exactly that.

Here are five motorcycles that make perfect sense as the next step after the R15.