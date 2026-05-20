5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the KTM Duke 125

The KTM 125 Duke is among the most common entry points for new riders who want sharp styling, light handling, and a sporty riding experience without facing intimidating performance straight away. But after spending enough time with the 125, most riders eventually start looking for more performance, better highway ability, and stronger overall road presence. If I was upgrading from the Duke 125 today, these are the five motorcycles I would consider:

1 Hero Xtreme 250R Engine 249.03 cc Mileage 37 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Hero Xtreme 250R is a decent step up from a Duke 125 because it keeps the lightweight streetfighter formula intact while adding a noticeable jump in performance. Its 249 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox, making it significantly quicker without becoming overly demanding for newer riders. The engine is housed within a steel trellis frame held up by 43 mm USD forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It comes riding on 17-inch wheels fitted with disc brakes on both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS. LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity via the LCD display further round out the package.

2 KTM Duke 390 Engine 349 cc Mileage 28.9 kmpl View Offers View More Details For those who wish to stay within the KTM family but move to something more serious, the KTM 390 Duke remains the obvious answer. The motorcycle is powered by a 349 cc LC4c engine producing 40.2 bhp and 33 Nm, delivering far stronger acceleration and highway performance than the 125. The 390 Duke also carries one of the most comprehensive tech suites in the segment, including features such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple ride modes make it feel considerably more premium and advanced. On the hardware front, it is equipped with fully adjustable USD front forks and rear monoshock, both sourced from WP, and it rides on 17-inch alloys with single discs at both ends. The aggressive ergonomics and sharp chassis setup still preserve the Duke family character, while the lower seat height introduced for 2026 makes it slightly more approachable than before.

3 Bajaj NS400Z Engine 350 cc Mileage 34 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a tad less intimidating than the KTMs but it still delivers strong performance from its 349 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40.6 bhp and 33 Nm. This engine is housed within a perimeter frame held up by USD front forks and a six-step adjustable Nitrox monoshock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with disc brakes on both ends. The NS400Z further features ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, multiple ride modes, and dual-channel ABS. What also stands out is the feature list. The motorcycle gets Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, navigation, music controls, call alerts, a lap timer, and a fully LED lighting setup. For riders upgrading from a Duke 125 who want more performance without moving into a very aggressive riding position, the NS400Z is a balanced middle ground.

4 Triumph Speed T4 Engine 349 cc Mileage 30 kmpl View Offers View More Details A hardcore streetfighter is not the only plate on the table, and for those seeking something more sophisticated while still upgrading performance and refinement, the Triumph Speed T4 is one to consider. Its 349 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine develops 28.6 bhp and 31 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. While it produces less peak power than some rivals here, the motorcycle focuses more on accessible torque delivery and everyday usability. The Speed T4 continues with a simpler retro-roadster approach, featuring LED lighting, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-function LCD screen, and dual-channel ABS. Its upright ergonomics and calmer riding nature make it better suited for riders looking to enter the middleweight segment.

5 Royal Enfield Guerrila 450 Engine 452 cc Mileage 29 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 remains a good pick for riders who still want some fun and character, but with more relaxed dynamics. Powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm, the Guerrilla 450 delivers strong low-end and mid-range performance. The engine is housed within a steel tubular frame, held up by 43 mm front telescopic forks and a preload adjustable rear monoshock. There are Eco and Performance ride modes on offer, while newer updates now allow the motorcycle to retain ABS and ride mode settings after restarting. Combined with comfortable ergonomics and block-pattern tyres, the Guerrilla balances performance with day-to-day usability better than most aggressive streetnakeds.

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