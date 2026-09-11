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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 5 Bikes I’d Buy Instead Of Spending 3 Lakh On The New Iphone Duo

5 bikes I’d buy instead of spending 3 lakh on the new iPhone Duo

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 11 Sept 2026, 12:04 pm
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  • The new iPhone Duo costs nearly 3 lakh in India, enough to put some genuinely capable motorcycles in the garage. Here are five I would consider instead.

Five motorcycles that can make a compelling alternative to spending nearly ₹3 lakh on Apple's new foldable iPhone.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has arrived in India with a starting price of 2,99,900 for the 256GB version. With the top-end model going considerably higher, the price puts Apple’s new flagship into territory where a buyer could also consider a new motorcycle.

For someone who enjoys motorcycles, spending that kind of money on a phone is a difficult proposition. At roughly the same budget, there are now adventure bikes, roadsters and fully-faired motorcycles offering everything from long-distance touring ability to outright performance. These are the five motorcycles I would look at before spending close to 3 lakh on the iPhone Duo.

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
EMI starting at just
₹3,200/ month
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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 would be one of my first choices, particularly for someone looking for a motorcycle that can do considerably more than commute. Launched in September 2026, the Himalayan 440 starts at 2.69 lakh ex-showroom and brings back the more straightforward character associated with the original Himalayan.

It uses a 443cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox, 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel complement its adventure-focused setup.

At almost 40,000 less than the iPhone Duo, the Himalayan 440 also leaves enough room in the budget for riding gear.

2 TVS Apache RTX
TVS Apache RTX 300
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
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The TVS Apache RTX makes an even stronger argument on value. Its base price remains 1.99 lakh ex-showroom, while the range extends to 2.39 lakh depending on the variant.

Underneath its adventure-tourer bodywork is a 299.1cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 36 PS and 28.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire, four riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter and a 5-inch TFT display.
With an extra lakh in your pockets, you could potentially plan a 2-week vacation.

3 Yamaha R2
Yamaha YZF-R2
EMI starting at just
₹3,200/ month
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For those who prefer a sports bike, the newly launched Yamaha R2 is perhaps the most interesting option. Prices start at 2,39,500 ex-showroom Delhi, while the range tops out at 2.53 lakh for the R2 M. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026.

The R2 gets a new 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm, with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It also gets a TFT display, three riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS.

With the leftover money, you could buy accessories for the motorbike to make it unique as per your taste.

4 Honda CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
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The Honda CB350RS is the choice for buyers who prefer a relaxed roadster with retro styling rather than outright adventure or supersport performance. It currently starts at around 1.98 lakh ex-showroom, with the DLX Pro costing roughly 2 lakh.

Its 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 21.07 PS and 30 Nm, with power sent through a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

5 KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
EMI starting at just
₹4,000/ month
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The closest motorcycle on this list to matching the iPhone Duo's price is the KTM 390 Adventure, currently listed at 2,87,802 ex-showroom Delhi.

The current entry-level 390 Adventure uses a downsized 349.32cc liquid-cooled LC4C single-cylinder engine producing 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. It comes with 21/18-inch spoked wheels, WP Apex suspension, cornering ABS and a TFT display with KTMconnect.

It is also the only motorcycle here that comes close to using up the entire iPhone Duo budget, but the proposition is very different: instead of a foldable screen, you get a proper adventure motorcycle capable of turning a long weekend into an actual road trip.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2026, 12:04 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 TVS Apache RTX Yamaha R2 Honda CB350RS KTM 390 Adventure
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