5 bikes I’d buy instead of spending 3 lakh on the new iPhone Duo

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Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has arrived in India with a starting price of ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB version. With the top-end model going considerably higher, the price puts Apple’s new flagship into territory where a buyer could also consider a new motorcycle.
For someone who enjoys motorcycles, spending that kind of money on a phone is a difficult proposition. At roughly the same budget, there are now adventure bikes, roadsters and fully-faired motorcycles offering everything from long-distance touring ability to outright performance. These are the five motorcycles I would look at before spending close to ₹3 lakh on the iPhone Duo.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 would be one of my first choices, particularly for someone looking for a motorcycle that can do considerably more than commute. Launched in September 2026, the Himalayan 440 starts at ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom and brings back the more straightforward character associated with the original Himalayan.
It uses a 443cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox, 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel complement its adventure-focused setup.
At almost ₹40,000 less than the iPhone Duo, the Himalayan 440 also leaves enough room in the budget for riding gear.
The TVS Apache RTX makes an even stronger argument on value. Its base price remains ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom, while the range extends to ₹2.39 lakh depending on the variant.
Underneath its adventure-tourer bodywork is a 299.1cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 36 PS and 28.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire, four riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter and a 5-inch TFT display.
With an extra lakh in your pockets, you could potentially plan a 2-week vacation.
For those who prefer a sports bike, the newly launched Yamaha R2 is perhaps the most interesting option. Prices start at ₹2,39,500 ex-showroom Delhi, while the range tops out at ₹2.53 lakh for the R2 M. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026.
The R2 gets a new 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm, with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It also gets a TFT display, three riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS.
With the leftover money, you could buy accessories for the motorbike to make it unique as per your taste.
The Honda CB350RS is the choice for buyers who prefer a relaxed roadster with retro styling rather than outright adventure or supersport performance. It currently starts at around ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom, with the DLX Pro costing roughly ₹2 lakh.
Its 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 21.07 PS and 30 Nm, with power sent through a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch.
The closest motorcycle on this list to matching the iPhone Duo's price is the KTM 390 Adventure, currently listed at ₹2,87,802 ex-showroom Delhi.
The current entry-level 390 Adventure uses a downsized 349.32cc liquid-cooled LC4C single-cylinder engine producing 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. It comes with 21/18-inch spoked wheels, WP Apex suspension, cornering ABS and a TFT display with KTMconnect.
It is also the only motorcycle here that comes close to using up the entire iPhone Duo budget, but the proposition is very different: instead of a foldable screen, you get a proper adventure motorcycle capable of turning a long weekend into an actual road trip.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.