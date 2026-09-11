5 bikes I’d buy instead of spending 3 lakh on the new iPhone Duo

For someone who enjoys motorcycles, spending that kind of money on a phone is a difficult proposition. At roughly the same budget, there are now adventure bikes, roadsters and fully-faired motorcycles offering everything from long-distance touring ability to outright performance. These are the five motorcycles I would look at before spending close to ₹3 lakh on the iPhone Duo.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has arrived in India with a starting price of ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB version. With the top-end model going considerably higher, the price puts Apple’s new flagship into territory where a buyer could also consider a new motorcycle.

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 EMI starting at just ₹3,200/ month Check Eligibility The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 would be one of my first choices, particularly for someone looking for a motorcycle that can do considerably more than commute. Launched in September 2026, the Himalayan 440 starts at ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom and brings back the more straightforward character associated with the original Himalayan. It uses a 443cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox, 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel complement its adventure-focused setup. At almost ₹40,000 less than the iPhone Duo, the Himalayan 440 also leaves enough room in the budget for riding gear.

2 TVS Apache RTX TVS Apache RTX 300 EMI starting at just ₹2,800/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Apache RTX makes an even stronger argument on value. Its base price remains ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom, while the range extends to ₹2.39 lakh depending on the variant. Underneath its adventure-tourer bodywork is a 299.1cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 36 PS and 28.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire, four riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter and a 5-inch TFT display.

With an extra lakh in your pockets, you could potentially plan a 2-week vacation.

3 Yamaha R2 Yamaha YZF-R2 EMI starting at just ₹3,200/ month Check Eligibility For those who prefer a sports bike, the newly launched Yamaha R2 is perhaps the most interesting option. Prices start at ₹2,39,500 ex-showroom Delhi, while the range tops out at ₹2.53 lakh for the R2 M. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026. The R2 gets a new 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm, with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It also gets a TFT display, three riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS. With the leftover money, you could buy accessories for the motorbike to make it unique as per your taste.

4 Honda CB350RS Honda CB350RS EMI starting at just ₹2,800/ month Check Eligibility The Honda CB350RS is the choice for buyers who prefer a relaxed roadster with retro styling rather than outright adventure or supersport performance. It currently starts at around ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom, with the DLX Pro costing roughly ₹2 lakh. Its 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 21.07 PS and 30 Nm, with power sent through a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

5 KTM 390 Adventure KTM 390 Adventure EMI starting at just ₹4,000/ month Check Eligibility The closest motorcycle on this list to matching the iPhone Duo's price is the KTM 390 Adventure, currently listed at ₹2,87,802 ex-showroom Delhi. The current entry-level 390 Adventure uses a downsized 349.32cc liquid-cooled LC4C single-cylinder engine producing 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. It comes with 21/18-inch spoked wheels, WP Apex suspension, cornering ABS and a TFT display with KTMconnect. It is also the only motorcycle here that comes close to using up the entire iPhone Duo budget, but the proposition is very different: instead of a foldable screen, you get a proper adventure motorcycle capable of turning a long weekend into an actual road trip.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

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