5 best ADVs you can buy in India under the 15 lakh mark

With increasing demand for middleweight ADVs, several manufacturers now offer several models that are well-equipped for Indian road conditions and buyer expectations. This guide highlights five of the best adventure motorcycles currently on sale in India under ₹15 lakh, each selected for its mix of all-terrain performance, touring comfort, and everyday practicality.

Adventure bikes priced under the ₹15 lakh mark are the ideal options for Indian riders looking for a feature-rich platform capable of touring and moderate off-road riding. These motorcycles are a big step up from entry-level ADVs in terms of power, suspension travel, and rider assistance systems, while remaining relatively accessible in terms of price and long-term ownership costs. Positioned in a sweet spot, these models offer the versatility that you need for everything from daily commutes and cross-country trips.

1 Moto Morini X-Cape 650: At ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 takes the seat as the most affordable ADV in this list. This entry-level middleweight offering brings a design inspired by Dakar Rally bikes and comes with a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor makes 60 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The ADV is fitted with 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and a KYB-sourced rear monoshock, both adjustable. It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combo wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Braking performance comes from twin 298 mm front discs and a single 255 mm disc at the rear. The X-Cape 650 brings a broad tech suite that is centred around a 7-inch full-colour TFT dashboard with varying themes and multiple riding modes. The ADV further features a backlit switchgear, dual USB charging, and an adjustable windscreen.

2 Honda Transalp XL750: The Honda Transalp XL750 comes with an aggressive new design language, and it is priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws its design from the larger Africa Twin, with a tall stance, aerodynamic visor, and dual LED projector headlamps. It is driven by a 755 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, producing 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The tourer is underpinned by a steel diamond-type frame with Showa 43 mm USD front forks and a Pro-Link rear monoshock. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with 310 mm dual discs at the front and a single 256 mm rear disc. The XL750 Transalp gets a 5.0-inch colour TFT display that supports connectivity via Honda RoadSync, allowing for media controls, navigation, and call/SMS alerts via the backlit switchgear. Power delivery on the Transalp is managed by Throttle-by-Wire and five selectable riding modes

3 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Engine 776 cc View Offers View More Details The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly undercutting its main rival, the XL750 Transalp, while bringing a much more aggressive design. Its power comes from a slightly larger 776 cc parallel-twin, also with a 270-degree crank. This unit makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800rpm. The V-Strom pairs its ride-by-wire system with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, unlike the Transalp, which offers it as an accessory. The V-Strom 800 DE gets USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with 220 mm of travel at both ends. The ADV rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in block-pattern tyres. Braking performance comes from twin discs up front and a single rear disc with dual-channel ABS that is switchable at the rear. The tech suite brings 5-inch full-colour TFT cluster, and the bike’s electronics are controlled by Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), including ride-by-wire with multiple ride modes, low RPM assist, and switchable traction control.

4 BMW F 900 GS: The BMW F 900 GS starts from ₹13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and combines rugged design with great off-roading capabilities and touring comfort, carrying forward the characteristics of the GS range. It is powered by an 895 cc liquid-cooled inline-twin making 103 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Underpinned by a bridge-type frame, the F 900 GS rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear crosspoke wheels with 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. Braking performance comes from a pair of 305 mm discs up front and a single 265 mm disc at the rear. BMW offers the ADV with a 6.5-inch TFT cluster that is enabled for Bluetooth connectivity and features multiple riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, heated grips, hand guards, and adjustable gearshift and footbrake levers.

5 Triumph Tiger 900: Engine 888 cc View Offers View More Details At ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT is the most premium ADV on this list. It carries the latest design language for the Tiger range and comes with an 888 cc liquid-cooled inline-triple that gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, it makes 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm. The Tiger 900 brings a tubular steel trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminium sub-frame and a dual-sided swingarm. The GT variant comes with 45 mm USD forks at the front with 180 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 170 mm travel, both from Marzocchi with varying degrees of adjustability. The Tiger 900 range is loaded with a broad tech suite that includes a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity for media controls and navigation. It also comes with cornering ABS, traction control, emergency braking warning lights, and six riding modes.

