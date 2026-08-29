5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under ₹5 lakh

Cruiser and Bobber motorcycles have become pop culture icons, right from ‘Terminator’ to ‘Sons of Anarchy’ to ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. Bobber motorcycles are for people who prefer a minimalist design, solo seat, low stance and an open stretch of road to ride on. Personally, I love bobber motorcycles and these 5 make my list since they are affordable and can be bought under ₹5 lakh:

Five affordable bobber motorcycles under ₹ 5 lakh combine minimalist styling, relaxed riding and strong performance, including the Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Rebel 300, Keeway V302C, Goan Classic 350 and Jawa Perak

1 Jawa 42 Bobber Jawa 42 Bobber EMI starting at just ₹2,700/ month Check Eligibility The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, the engine produces 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The Jawa 42 Bobber gives a modern vibe to the retro styling of the bike. Additionally, it boasts a price tag of ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 EMI starting at just ₹3,100/ month Check Eligibility The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the first Bobber bike from the Eicher-owned entity and is equipped with a J-Series, 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox, similar to the Classic 350. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh.

3 Honda Rebel 300 Honda Rebel 300 EMI starting at just ₹3,100/ month Check Eligibility TheHonda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and is based on the same engine that powered the Honda CB300R. Additionally, Honda offers the E-Clutch with this particular motorcycle, which boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.22 lakh.

4 Keeway V302C Keeway V302C EMI starting at just ₹5,900/ month Check Eligibility Hungarian automaker Keeway’s bobber offering, the V302C, is powered by a 298cc engine producing 29.09 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox, and is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The Keeway V302C is priced at ₹4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).



5 Jawa Perak Jawa Perak EMI starting at just ₹2,800/ month Check Eligibility The Jawa Perak is powered by the same 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine which powers the Jawa 42 Bobber, producing 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Boasting just one variant, the Jawa Perak is offered with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.19 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: