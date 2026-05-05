5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Here are five adventure bikes that genuinely feel like an upgrade.

Upgrading from the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 isn’t just about buying a more expensive motorcycle; it’s about moving into a higher league of performance, refinement and long-distance capability. The Himalayan already nails ruggedness and usability and will be enough for most people, so the next step needs to deliver something clearly better, whether that’s highway comfort, twin-cylinder smoothness or outright power.

1 Honda NX500 Engine 471 cc Mileage 27.78 kmpl View Offers View More Details The NX500 is the most logical step up if you want something easy to adapt to. It replaces the old CB500X and brings a refined 471cc parallel-twin engine along with better highway manners. The engine puts out 47 Ps and 43 Nm. Compared to the Himalayan, it feels smoother, more relaxed at triple-digit speeds, and far better suited to long-distance touring. It’s also relatively light for a twin-cylinder ADV, which makes it approachable. Best for: Riders who want better refinement without drastically changing their riding style.

2 Honda XL750 Transalp Engine 755 cc Mileage 23 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Transalp represents a proper upgrade in every sense. You get a powerful 755cc twin-cylinder engine, proper ADV stance, and the ability to cover serious distances effortlessly. The engine is tuned to produce 91 Ps and 75 Nm. It retains a 21-inch front wheel, meaning it still has genuine off-road ability, but its biggest strength is how well it balances touring and performance. Best for: Riders who want a big jump in performance without sacrificing versatility.

3 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE The V-Strom 800DE is one of the most hardcore ADVs in this segment. With a 776cc engine producing 84 Ps and 78 Nm paired with a long-travel suspension, it is built for riders who want to go beyond basic trails. Compared to the Himalayan, this is a massive leap in both power and off-road capability, while still being comfortable enough for long tours. Best for: Riders who want serious off-road performance without stepping into litre-class territory.

4 Benelli TRK 502X The TRK 502X offers a big-bike experience at a relatively accessible price. It’s heavy, planted and extremely comfortable for long-distance touring. The 500 cc twin produces 47.5 Ps and 46 Nm. While it isn’t as capable off-road as the Himalayan, it makes up for it with road presence, touring comfort and something that stands out on the Indian roads.

5 BMW F 900 GS Engine 895 cc Mileage 22 kmpl View Offers View More Details The F 900 GS is where you move into premium ADV territory. It offers advanced electronics, premium build and top-tier suspension setup. The 895 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 104 PS and 93 Nm. It is not only the most powerful This isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a complete shift into a different category of motorcycling.

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