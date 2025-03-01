390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under 3 lakh

KTM motorcycles are quite popular in the Indian market. The brand sells its motorcycles in different segments so everyone can find a motorcycle that suits their needs. However, India is a developing nation, and customers still have a tight budget when they are in the market for a new motorcycle. Most people fall into a budget of under ₹3 lakh and there are several KTM motorcycles that a person can buy from. Here are 8 KTM bikes under ₹3 lakh.

The first and one of the most popular motorcycles from KTM India is the 390 Duke. The new generation model was launched back in 2023 and as expected it was an instant hit. The motorcycle recently got a price drop so it now costs ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom.

KTM 200 Duke

Then there is the 200 Duke, once again, it is one of the most popular motorcycles that KTM India sells in the market. It is priced at ₹2.04 lakh ex-showroom. Offered in two colour schemes, the 200 Duke gets a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 24.8 bhp and 19 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Watch: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date revealed

KTM 250 Duke

The 250 Duke slots right between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke. It costs ₹2.26 lakh ex-showroom. It takes design elements from the larger 390 Duke and is powered by a 249.07 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 31 bhp and 25 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter.

KTM 125 Duke

The most affordable motorcycle that KTM sells in the Indian market is the 125 Duke. It costs ₹1.81 lakh ex-showroom. It uses a 124.7 cc that produces 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm. The gearbox on duty is again a 6-speed unit.

(Read more: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review)

Where the Dukes are the street naked motorcycles, the RC range is more track-focused with a full fairing and clip on handlebars. When compared to the 200 Duke, the RC 200 is slightly more expensive at ₹2.20 lakh ex-showroom. It shares the same engine as the 200 Duke so the power and torque output remains the same.

Watch: 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date

KTM RC 125 is the most affordable RC in the brand's lineup. As expected, it shares its engine with the 125 Duke. It is priced at ₹1.90 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the RC 125 is the most expensive motorcycle among its rivals because of which it does not have any direct rivals.

KTM 250 Adventure

If you are in the market for an adventure tourer then KTM also have options for you. The most affordable ADV that the brand sells is the 250 Adventure. It shares its engine with the 250 Duke and sits below the 390 Adventure. KTM 250 Adventure is priced at ₹2.60 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read : New-gen KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin in India

KTM 390 Adventure X

The 390 Adventure X was launched recently and it is the more affordable version of the 390 Adventure. It comes with alloy wheels instead of spoked rims but carries the same design as the 390 Adventure. The engine is also shared with other 390 models. It is priced at ₹2.91 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: