3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350

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Stepping up from the Classic 350 isn’t just about more power; it’s about refinement, highway comfort, and understanding that you are now ready for the cruiser segment that gives a completely different riding experience. Twin-cylinder cruisers bring smoother engines, better cruising speeds, and a more premium feel overall, along with road presence.
If you’re planning a serious upgrade, here are three twin-cylinder cruisers that you can opt for if you already own a Classic 350.
The Super Meteor 650 is easily the most logical progression for Classic 350 owners. It retains the brand’s familiar character while delivering a massive leap in performance and refinement.
Powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine, it offers smooth power delivery and effortless highway cruising. The engine is rated for 47 Ps and 52 Nm. The low-slung stance, relaxed ergonomics, and strong road presence make it a proper long-distance cruiser.
The Super Meteor 650 is priced between ₹4.02 lakh and ₹4.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
For riders who love Royal Enfield’s DNA but want more performance and touring ability, this is the most straightforward upgrade.
The Vulcan S takes a very different approach to cruising. Instead of classic styling, it focuses on performance and versatility.
It uses a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine derived from Kawasaki’s sportbike lineup, offering significantly better refinement and a more rev-happy nature than traditional cruisers. It puts out 61 Ps and 61 Nm. What also sets it apart is its adjustable ergonomics, making it suitable for a wide range of riders.
The Vulcan S is priced at around ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom).
While it is considerably more expensive than the Super Meteor 650, it delivers a more modern and dynamic riding experience.
The Eliminator is a relatively new entrant in India’s middleweight cruiser space and targets riders looking for a lighter, more urban-friendly machine.
It features a parallel-twin engine that puts out 45 Ps and 42.6 Nm and a minimalist cruiser design, blending modern styling with everyday usability. Compared to the Vulcan S, it is more approachable, while still offering a premium experience over single-cylinder bikes. The Eliminator is priced at around ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
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