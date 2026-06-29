3 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has earned its place as one of India's most approachable entry-level sports bikes. Its 296 cc parallel-twin engine is smooth, the riding position is comfortable enough for everyday use, and it has just enough performance to keep new riders engaged. But after a few years of ownership, it's natural to start looking for something bigger, faster and more capable.

If I were upgrading from the Ninja 300 today, these are the three motorcycles that would be on my shortlist.