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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 3 Sports Bikes I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From The Kawasaki Ninja 300

3 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Kawasaki Ninja 300

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 29 Jun 2026, 13:02 pm
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  • Looking to upgrade from the Kawasaki Ninja 300? Here are three sports bikes worth considering, including the Suzuki GSX-8R, Triumph Daytona 660 and Ninja 650.

The Ninja 300 uses a 296 cc parallel twin engine.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has earned its place as one of India's most approachable entry-level sports bikes. Its 296 cc parallel-twin engine is smooth, the riding position is comfortable enough for everyday use, and it has just enough performance to keep new riders engaged. But after a few years of ownership, it's natural to start looking for something bigger, faster and more capable.

If I were upgrading from the Ninja 300 today, these are the three motorcycles that would be on my shortlist.

1 Triumph Daytona 660
Triumph Daytona 660
EMI starting at just
₹13,000/ month
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The Daytona 660 may not be the razor-sharp supersport that the old Daytona 675 was. Triumph has transformed it into a versatile sports bike that's equally happy on a weekend ride or a long-distance tour.

Its 660 cc inline-three engine develops 95 PS and 69 Nm, offering a smooth yet exhilarating power delivery that feels noticeably more exciting than most parallel twins. The Daytona 660 also gets three riding modes, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a TFT-LCD display and Showa suspension.

2 Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 650
EMI starting at just
₹10,200/ month
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For many Ninja 300 owners, the Ninja 650 is the obvious next motorcycle. It retains Kawasaki's familiar design language and easy-going nature while offering a significant bump in performance.

Its 649 cc parallel-twin engine produces 68 PS and 64 Nm, making highway cruising and overtaking far more effortless than on the Ninja 300. The motorcycle also gets traction control, a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Perhaps its biggest strength is its versatility. The riding position remains comfortable enough for daily commutes, while the extra performance makes weekend rides far more enjoyable.

3 Suzuki GSX-8R
Suzuki GSX-8R
EMI starting at just
₹13,000/ month
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The Suzuki GSX-8R strikes an excellent balance between performance, comfort and technology, making it a genuine all-rounder.

Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine, the GSX-8R produces 82.9 PS and 78 Nm. The engine delivers strong mid-range performance, making it equally enjoyable on twisty roads and long highway rides. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

Unlike hardcore supersports, the GSX-8R doesn't punish you with an aggressive riding posture, making it an easy motorcycle to live with every day.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2026, 13:02 pm IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 300 Ninja 650 Triumph Triumph India Daytona 660 Suzuki GSX 8R
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