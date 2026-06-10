3 E85-ready motorcycles you can buy in India right now

At the moment, the list of E85-ready vehicles in India remains small. Here are three motorcycles that buyers can purchase right now.

India's push towards cleaner mobility is gathering pace, and flex-fuel vehicles are becoming an important part of that transition. These vehicles are engineered to run on higher ethanol blends, with E85 containing up to 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. As the government continues to promote ethanol adoption, manufacturers have started bringing E85-compatible products to the market.

1 Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel Engine 97.2 cc Mileage 62 kmpl Power 8.5 PS View Offers View More Details Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Splendor+ Flex Fuel, bringing E85 compatibility to India's best-selling commuter motorcycle. The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine that has been modified with ethanol-compatible components and calibration changes to handle fuel blends of up to E85. Despite the new technology, the Splendor+ retains its familiar commuter-friendly character, making it an attractive choice for buyers looking to embrace flex-fuel mobility without compromising on reliability or affordability. The motorcycle marks Hero's entry into the flex-fuel segment and aligns with the government's ethanol roadmap.

2 Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Engine 97.2 cc Mileage 65 kmpl Power 8.5 PS View Offers View More Details Joining the Splendor+ is the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, another commuter motorcycle capable of operating on E85 fuel. Based on the standard HF Deluxe platform, the flex-fuel version features updates to its engine and fuel system that allow it to seamlessly use high-ethanol blends. The motorcycle continues to focus on low running costs and everyday practicality while giving buyers access to cleaner fuel technology. It also broadens the choices available in India's still-nascent flex-fuel market. With the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, Hero now offers two affordable E85-compatible motorcycles aimed at mass-market customers.

3 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV Engine 249 cc Mileage 35 kmpl Power 27.9 PS View Offers View More Details The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV is India's first 250cc flex-fuel motorcycle and one of the earliest production bikes designed to run on E85 fuel. Launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the fully-faired motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. To support higher ethanol blends, Suzuki has updated the fuel injector, fuel pump and fuel filter while recalibrating the engine management system. Apart from the flex-fuel technology and dedicated graphics, the motorcycle remains mechanically similar to the standard Gixxer SF 250. It offers enthusiasts a performance-oriented option while supporting India's shift towards alternative fuels.

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