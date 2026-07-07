3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the best beginner-friendly cruisers on sale today. It's comfortable, easy to ride and makes for an excellent companion whether you're commuting daily or heading out on weekend highway rides. However, there comes a point where you begin craving more performance, smoother cruising and stronger highway capability.

If I were upgrading from the Meteor 350 today, I wouldn't simply look for a bigger engine. I'd want a motorcycle that retains the relaxed cruiser experience while offering a noticeable step up in refinement, power and long-distance comfort. With that in mind, here are three cruiser bikes I would happily put my money on.