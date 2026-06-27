3 Bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Honda CB350

The Honda CB350 has earned a reputation as one of the most refined modern classic motorcycles in its segment. Its smooth 348.36 cc single-cylinder engine, relaxed ergonomics, and easy-going nature make it an excellent everyday motorcycle, especially if you like revving up that engine. However, once you've spent enough time with it, you may find yourself looking for more performance, stronger highway cruising ability, or simply a motorcycle that offers a more premium ownership experience.

If I were upgrading from the Honda CB350, these are the three motorcycles I'd consider.